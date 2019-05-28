The Cumberland County College baseball team has 46 victories this season, and now only needs one more.
The Dukes will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series championship in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Cumberland County outslugged rival Rowan College of Gloucester County 15-13 in a winners bracket final game at the tournament. The nine-inning game started at 10 p.m. Monday and went into the early hours of Tuesday, finishing at about 1:35 a.m.
The Dukes had 21 hits, including two doubles and two triples by leadoff man Ja'Ques Colon, a Vineland High School graduate. Jose Rodriguez (Vineland), Cumberland County's fourth pitcher, got the win. Mike Miles (St. Augustine Prep) picked up the save.
"It went back and forth," Dukes coach Keith Gorman said. "We scored five runs in the top of the eighth (to go up 15-11) and that kind of sealed the deal, but we committed a couple errors in the ninth."
Now, Cumberland County has two chances to win one more game for the title.
Dennis Gorman thought his son Keith was crazy.
The team earned a day off Wednesday, while the three remaining contenders played in the losers bracket. The Dukes will play the winner of Tuesday's two losers bracket games in a championship game Wednesday.
Since it's a double-elimination tournament, a loss by Cumberland (3-0 in the World Series) on Wednesday would put the two teams in a rematch for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"Having a day off is a huge help," Gorman said. "We're having some great Southern food right now, and maybe we'll go into the pool for a half hour to 45 minutes. Maybe tonight we'll see a movie. A series like this beats you up physically and mentally. We'll try to rest up."
Cumberland County (46-5) was ranked No. 1 or 2 in the NJCAA Division III national poll nearly all season but lost twice in the Region XIX playoffs, including once to Rowan Gloucester, and got the only at large bid to the eight-team World Series. The Dukes won 11-1 in five innings over Century College on Saturday, and beat Brookhaven College 7-0 on Sunday.
"The Region XIX playoffs left a bad taste in our mouth," Gorman said. "It put kind of a chip on our shoulder, like people were thinking we weren't deserving to be here. In our three games here, we've played well in all three phases. We're playing good baseball, but it's not over, that's for sure."
Dennis Gorman thought his son Keith was crazy.
Colon cheered so hard for the team Monday that he could hardly speak Tuesday.
“I was hoarse after the game, and it's even worse today," said Colon, a Vineland resident.
"We’ll stay locked in for the goal we want. We’re playing very well as a team. Honestly, I love a game like (Monday’s) because it gives us more of a chance to show what we can do. We didn’t give up. We had to bounce back the whole game.”
Christian Lutz went 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs agaiinst Rowan Gloucester (formerly Gloucester County College).
Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) went 3 for 6 with two RBIs, and Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) was 3 for 6 with a double and three RBIs. Colon scored three runs and Lutz, Ryan McIsaac (Millville), Scaranda and Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) scored twice. McIsaac, Vincent Napolitano, Lutz, Brian Gallante and Matt Speath each had two hits.
Miles (11-0), the winner of Saturday's game, came in to throw one pitch for the final out.
"Coach said I might come in for the eighth and ninth, so I was locked in the whole game," said Miles, a Vineland resident. "I love a big moment. I came in one other time this year, early in the season. The team is clicking on all cylinders."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.