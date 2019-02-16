Cumberland County College’s baseball team began its season Thursday with a three-game series against Bryant & Stratton College in Virginia.
The Dukes took two games out of three.
In the first game, Cumberland won 14-2. Sophomore Dylan Scaranda (Absegami H.S.) went 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple. Ryan McIsaac (Millville H.S.) also went 3 for 4 with a double. Pitcher Jarrett Quinn got his first win of the season, going five innings and allowing zero earned runs. He improved his record at Cumberland to 19-0.
The next day, the Dukes lost second game of the series 5-4. Scaranda went 3 for 4 for again, and Ja’Ques Colon (Vineland H.S.) went 2 for 3 with a solo home run in the final inning.
Later on that day, Cumberland won the third and final game 6-5. Nick Lonetto (St. Augustine Prep) was 2 for 4 with an RBI double. Scaranda was also 2 for 4. Pitcher Mike Miles (St. Augustine Prep) got the win, going six innings for nine strikeouts.
The Dukes will travel to Delaware Technical Community College for a doubleheader at noon on Saturday.
