The Stockton University men’s track and field team members Tom Strychowski (Lacey Township H.S.) and Joe D’Amico earned two New Jersey Athletic Conference awards for the outdoor season.
Strychowski was voted Thomas M. Gerrity Co-Most Outstanding Athlete, and D’Amico was named the NJAC Co-Outstanding Track Athlete.
Strychowski and D’Amico led a total of 12 Ospreys who earned all-conference status with their performances at the NJAC Championships, held at Stockton last weekend.
Keith Holland won his second straight first team recognition by repeating as conference champion in the pole vault, and Hunter Daly won the high jump.
Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) and Tyler Anzizi (EHT) won two all-conference accolades each. Wan achieved second team honors in the hammer throw and honorable mention in the discus, while Anzizi was second team in the discus and honorable mention in the shot put.
Qudratullah Qadiri got second team in the pole vault, Christian Mele in the 800-meter run, and Cooper Knorr in the 10K.
Andrew Kelly in the high jump, Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) in the pole vault and Jordan Aughenbaugh in the decathlon all earned honorable mentions.
Womens rowing: Stockton finished its first season as a varsity program at the 81st Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia this past weekend.
Stockton rowed in the Dad Vails for the first time since 2011 and made history while competing in three women’s events Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, Stockton finished third out of six crews in the Division III varsity eight with a time of 6 minutes, 51.539 seconds to earn a bronze medal and become the first Stockton boat to medal at the Dad Vails since a women’s pair won silver in 1998. The Ospreys also became the first varsity eight in school history ever to medal.
The rowers for the Stockton eight were Emily Culmone (Ocean City), Chole Schilze (Pinelands Regional), Julia Iannelli (Atlantic City), Olivia Hurley, Marie Carney (Mainland Regional), Claudia Bowman, Lily Ludgate (Mainland) and Michaela Pope. The coxswain was Kaitlyn Bradley (Oakcrest).
In the freshman/novice four, Morgan Maines, Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Caitlyn Fogarty, Desarae Dempsey and coxswain Julianna Hanson (Mainland) advanced to the semifinals (7:52.383) that was 17th out of 25 overall and sixth out of 10 D-III boats.
The group became the first Stockton crew to reach a semifinal in any Dad Vail race since 2004. The Ospreys finished fourth in their semifinal heat (9:24.605), 10th out of 18 semifinalists, and moved them into the final two. The Ospreys finished fourth in that race (8:05.945).
Catelyn Andrews, Kayla Bokor, Jazlyn Quish (Oakcrest), Hurley and coxswain Bradley were Stockton’s crew in the D-II/III varsity four. The Ospreys finished fifth in their heat and 12th out of 18 overall (9:23.740).
The time placed the varsity four into the final three, which they won (7:49.711).
