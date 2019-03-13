Eric D’Arminio and Erik Anderson each scored three goals to lead the Stockton University men’s lacrosse team to a 15-5 victory over McDaniel College on Wednesday to remain undefeated on the season.
D’Arminio also had an assist.
The Green Terror took a 4-3 lead with 5 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Ospreys scored two goals, including one with 25 seconds left by D’Arminio, to take a 5-4 lead into halftime.
Stockton never relinquished that lead as it improved to 5-0.
The Ospreys’ Dante Poli, Joey Tiernan, Colin Shea and Luc Swedlund each scored twice. Will Pellicier added one goal, and Eric Ellis had two assists. Stockton had 40 shots on goal, won 13 faceoffs and had 27 ground balls, including five from Barnegat High School graduate J.J. McKenna and four from Ryan Bradley.
Poli, Tiernan, Swedlund, Peter Burke and Jon Liguori each had one assist. Justin Ruiz made 22 saves and posted a 0.815 save percentage in the contest.
Baseball: Stockton played a doubleheader against Dean College on the second day of its five-game stint in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Ospreys beat Dean College (Massachusetts) 4-1 in the first game.
The nightcap was not finished before deadline.
Brendan Doherty hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Stockton a 3-1 lead. Doherty also scored a run later in the inning to cap the scoring. Mike DeSenzo went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Pinelands Regional High School graduate Sean O’Rourke tossed four innings and gave up one run on three hits.
