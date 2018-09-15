Madison Dancisin, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, scored her first collegiate goal to give the Ospreys field hockey team a 2-1 nonleague win over host Eastern University on Saturday in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.
Dancisin, a sophomore, scored 57 minutes into the game to break a 1-1 tie, after a cross by Harlee York.
Stockton improved to 5-1 while Eastern is now 1-5.
Jennelle Long scored the other goal for Stockton to tie it at 1-1 with less than two minutes left in the first half. Britney Stein (Ocean City) assisted. Emily Gilligan made eight saves for the win.
Men’s soccer: Stockton’s Villy Fortulus scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute as the Ospreys (4-3) began their New Jersey Athletic Conference schedule with a 1-0 win over host Kean University in Union.
Larry Abanilla assisted, sending a pass from the midfield. Stockton goalie Dino Gromitsaris had four saves for the shutout.
For Kean (4-2 overall, 0-1 NJAC), Derek Phells made three stops.
Women’s soccer: Stockton (3-1-3) tied visiting Kean University 0-0 in its NJAC opener to extend the Ospreys’ unbeaten streak to six games. Nicole Pallante made three saves for the Ospreys for her fourth shutout of the season.
Mary Bystrycki recorded a shutout for Kean (2-2-3) with four saves, including a stop on Stockton’s Dasey DiElmo (Pinelands Regional) with under four minutes left in the second overtime.
Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys beat host Hunter College 3-1 and lost to Vassar College 3-0 in a tri-match in New York City.
Stockton is 7-4. The scores against previously unbeaten Hunter (7-1) were 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-21. Vassar (6-4) beat the Ospreys 26-24, 25-21 and 27-25.
Stockton’s Allie Desmond led with 14 kills against Hunter and added three blocks. Christie Louer added nine kills and 18 digs, and Emily Sullivan had three aces and 25 assists. Haley Green added eight kills and Fiona Marziello had 13 assists and 13 digs.
Desmond had 21 kills against Vassar. Sullivan led with 25 assists and had an ace.
Natalie Miller had 16 digs and Marziello added 12 assists and 13 digs.
Women’s tennis: The Ospreys (1-2) won five of six singles matches and beat host Stevenson University 7-2 in Maryland for their first victory of the season.
Kristen McCormick (Absegami) and Emily Steinberg won in both singles and doubles.
Brenna Samuels, Katelyn Emick and Brooke Samuels each won in singles, and Maria Ibarra (Egg Harbor Township) and Renee Wornowicz were doubles winners for the Ospreys.
