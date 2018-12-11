Stockton University sophomore Dasey DiElmo was selected to the Eastern College Athletic Conference women’s soccer second team Tuesday.
The Pinelands Regional High School graduate also was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team and the all-South Atlantic Region first team.
DiElmo, an outside back, helped the Ospreys finish 13-4-4 (6-2-1 NJAC), including third place in the conference.
The Little Egg Harbor Township resident led a defense that recorded 10 shutouts.
The Ospreys had a 0.91 goals-against average in the 19 games she started this season.
DiElmo also finished tied for second on the team with four assists.
