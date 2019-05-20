Amanda Reale, a 2015 Holy Spirit High School graduate, was honored as Drexel University’s Senior Female Athlete of the Year, the school announced Thursday.
Reale, of Margate, is a two-year captain of the Dragons’ women’s crew team. She’s rowed on their varsity eight all four years of her Drexel career.
Drexel finished second overall at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships in Pennsauken. Reale, who rows bow, was on the winning varsity eight along with junior Kylee Magee (Holy Spirit).
Reale was named to the all-CAA team. Coach Paul Savell, a former Holy Spirit rower and former Brigantine resident, was named the CAA Coach of the Year.
Men’s rowing
Matthew Oakley (St. Augustine), a senior from EHT, rowed stroke on Colgate’s varsity eight that won gold for the first time in program history at the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta held May 10-11. The Raiders broke the course record in 5 minutes, 30.5 seconds, topping the previous mark of 5:34.
Baseball
Troy Henry (Egg Harbor Township) hit an RBI double in Delaware State’s 6-5 win over Coppin State in a Mid-Eastern Atlantic Tournament game.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) pitched 3 1/3 innings in his start, allowing a run and striking out one, and got no decision in Duke’s 12-3 win over Miami.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and three RBIs in Fairfield’s 10-4 win over Maryland, Baltimore County.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched 2/3 scoreless, striking out one, in Hofstra’s 11-4 loss to William & Mary.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) had a hit and a run in Bloomsburg’s 9-8 loss to Mercyhurst in an NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional game. He hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning of a 2-1 win over Millersville.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) had two hits in Felician’s 7-2 loss to Long Island Post in an East Regional game. He had a hit and two runs, including the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, in a 6-5 win over Assumption.
In Rowan’s 18-2 win over Penn State Abington in the D-III tournament, Steven Hewa (Absegami) went 3 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs, and Justin Smith (Hammonton) got the win, pitching six shutout innings with four strikeouts. In a 2-0 loss to Washington & Jefferson, Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out two. In a 9-6 win over Salisbury, Hewa hit a two-run double. In a 6-5 loss to Washington & Jefferson in an elimination game, Hewa had a hit, and Cartier pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out five.
Stevens Institute of Technology senior catcher Matt Branco (Absegami) finished his senior season batting .338 (24 for 71) with six doubles and a home run in 28 games. Despite starting only the second half of the season, he was named to the Empire 8 Conference second team May 8.
Softball
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland Regional) pitched the final two outs in Maryland Baltimore County’s 12-0 loss to Oklahoma in an NCAA Division I Tournament Norman Regional game. She pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) was named the Atlantic East Conference’s first Player of the Year on May 6. Hindle hit .481 with 52 hits, 13 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs. She drove in 48 runs, scored 26 and stole five bases.
Men’s lacrosse
Limestone, which includes freshman Dylan Dill (Mainland), will play Merrimack in the NCAA Division II championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Amherst’s 12-8 win over Williams in a D-III tournament semifinal. Amhest will play Cabrini in the championship game 4 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.
Women’s lacrosse
Salisbury, which includes senior defender Morgon von Schmidt (Southern Regional) will play Tufts in a D-III semifinal Saturday in Ashland, Virginia.
Men’s golf
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) shot a two-round 12-over for Rosemont at the NCAA Division III Championships in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He shot a 76 on the first day and an 80 the second but didn’t make the cut for the final two rounds. He finished the season having won four tournaments, including the Colonial States Athletic Conference title April 27.
