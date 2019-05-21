The National Junior College Athletic Association didn’t forget that the Cumberland County College baseball team was ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in 10 of its final 11 polls this season.
Cumberland received the tournament’s only at-large bid to the eight-team NJCAA Division III World Series, which will be held May 25 to 30 at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Dukes were ranked No. 1 for the final six weeks of the season but lost to Rowan College of Gloucester County and Brookdale Community College in the NJCAA Region XIX playoffs last weekend.
Receiving the at-large bid, the final spot in the tournament, was good news for Cumberland County coach Keith Gorman.
“It was a huge relief,” Gorman said. “We’ve played really well, and we have the type of ballclub that can do special things. The Region XIX playoffs were a tough couple of days for us. We’re happy to get the at-large bid and go down there and compete.”
Cumberland County (43-5), seeded third, will play sixth-seeded Century Community College, of Minnesota, at 10 a.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament’s first game.
Eliminations continue until the championship final at 7 p.m. May 29. If the team from the winners bracket loses that game, those two teams would meet again at 7 p.m. May 30 for the title.
Cumberland County pitcher Michael Miles, a sophomore out of St. Augustine Prep, is 10-0 with 101 strikeouts and a 1.49 ERA. Jose Rodriguez (Vineland), a sophomore pitcher, is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA. Sophomore infielder Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) leads the Dukes with a .422 average (70-166). Ryan McIsaac (Millville), a sophomore infielder, is hitting .368 with 11 home runs.
This will be the third time the Dukes have made the Division III World Series. Cumberland County finished second in 2014 and third in 2017.
“We actually have one player who was on the 2017 team, Jarrett Quinn. He redshirted last year,” Gorman said. “We’ll leave Thursday morning. “I’ll tell the team, first of all, to enjoy it. Not a lot of people get this opportunity, so they should be very proud. I’ll say to go out and play hard, have fun and leave it all out there.”
Cumberland County is hitting .318 as a team, with 492 hits, 95 doubles, 50 homers and 366 RBIs. The Dukes have 89 stolen bases and have been caught only 13 times. The pitchers collectively have a 2.75 ERA, with 286 hits allowed, 446 strikeouts and 173 walks. The team has a .946 fielding percentage.
“This year we’re pretty balanced,” Gorman said. “Our pitching and defense have been especially good, and when you do those two things, you always have a chance.”
The Dukes have several other key players from the area: outfielders Ja’Ques Colon (Vineland), Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) and Tyler Knox (EHT), infielder Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) and pitcher Nick Hillesheim (Absegami).
