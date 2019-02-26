Cumberland County College won both ends of a doubleheader against Delaware Technical Community College on Saturday in Georgetown, Delaware.
The Dukes won 4-1 and then 5-2 to improve to 4-1.
Jarrett Quinn won the first game to improve his career record to 20-0 with a performance that set the tone for the doubleheader. In the two games, Cumberland County struck out 14 and issued no walks.
Quinn (2-0) pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing only an unearned run in the seventh. He gave up four hits and struck out six.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville H.S.) drove in two runs. Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) had two hits and knocked in one run.
In the second game, Mike Miles (2-0) went the distance for the Dukes. He gave up four hits and struck out eight.
Stone and Brian Gallante each had two hits.
The Dukes, winners of three games in a row, will host Luzerne (Pa.) County Community College in a doubleheader that will start at noon Sunday.
