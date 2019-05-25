The Cumberland County College baseball team opened the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series with a big inning and a big win Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Dukes scored nine runs in the bottom of the third inning and finished with an 11-1 win over Century College. The game, which was the eight-team, double-elimination tournament's opener, ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule.
Cumberland County, the No. 3 seed, improved to 44-5, and sixth-seeded Century, a community college from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, fell to 36-11. The Dukes were No. 1 or 2 in nearly all of the NJCAA Division III polls this season and were the only team in the tournament to receive an at-large bid.
The Dukes, of Vineland, advanced to play a tournament quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. Sunday against an opponent to be determined.
Winning pitcher Michael Miles (St. Augustine Prep) improved to 11-0, allowing five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked none.
Cumberland County's Christian Lutz went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Vincent Napolitano went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs.
Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) was 1 for 1 with a walk and two runs, and Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) had a hit and a run. Matt Spaeth added a sacrifice fly, Brian Gallante had a hit and a run and Ja'Ques Colon (Vineland) had a stolen base and a run.
