The Cumberland County College baseball team will hold a parade Wednesday to celebrate its recent National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series win.
The route begins at the Vineland school’s Lot A parking lot at 11 a.m. and will continue down College Drive, Delsea Drive and Sherman Avenue before coming back to the parking lot.
After the parade, there will be a short program congratulating the Dukes on their championship.
Coach/athletic director Keith Gorman will speak, along with several college and county officials.
A reception will take place following the program. Light refreshments will be served.
Admission to the event is free.
The Dukes beat Rowan College at Gloucester County 11-7 on May 29 in Greeneville, Tennessee, to win their first NJCAA World Series title.
