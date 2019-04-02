Junior utility player Andrew Holmes powered Bloomsburg University to a 4-1 record last week.
Holmes, a 2016 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, hit three home runs in the Huskies’ four wins, helping them improve to 14-7.
He went 2 for 3 with a grand slam in Bloomsburg’s 16-4 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. He hit a two-run homer in a 7-2 win over Kutztown. He doubled and scored in an 8-2 win over Kutztown. He went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in a 10-3 win over Kutztown.
In 20 games, the left-handed hitting Holmes is batting .314 with three homers, two doubles, 14 runs and 13 RBIs.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 5 with a triple and two runs scored in Delaware State’s 9-2 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. He went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 10-5 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) pitched three shutout innings to get the save in East Tennessee State’s 11-1 win over Georgetown. He allowed a hit and a walk, striking out six.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) hit a two-run single and scored in Fairfield’s 5-2 win over Central Connecticut State. He singled twice and drove in two runs in a 9-6 win over Marist. He hit an RBI double in a 4-2 win over Marist.
Jared Kacso (Barnegat) allowed three runs, two earned, in six innings for a no decision in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 6-5 loss to Jacksonville. He gave up five hits and three walks, striking out two.
Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) pitched three innings in relief, allowing a run on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts, in Penn’s 5-4 loss to Villanova. In an 8-7 win over Brown in 16 innings, Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 3 for 7 including a game-tying two-run homer in the 13th, and two runs scored.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) allowed a run on five hits and four walks, striking out three, for St. John’s in a 16-3 win over Saint Louis.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs in Felician’s 9-3 win over Goldey-Beacom. He singled, scored twice and stole a base in an 8-4 win over Goldey-Beacom. He had a double and two runs in an 11-3 win over Goldey-Beacom. He had two singles and three runs in a 12-8 win over Dominican. He went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs, four RBIs and two stolen bases in a 6-1 win over Dominican.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) went 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs in Jefferson’s 6-5 loss to University of the Sciences. He went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI in an 8-5 win over USciences. He went 2 for 2 with a run scored in a 5-4 win over USciences. He had two singles and a run in a 12-7 loss to Nyack.
Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) singled twice and scored in USciences’ 6-5 win over Jefferson. He had a single, a double and a run scored in an 8-5 loss to Jefferson. In a 17-1 win over Jefferson, Skinner went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) singled, doubled and scored four runs. In a 5-4 loss to Jefferson, Skinner went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and an RBI, and Johnson added two hits. In an 11-1 win over Concordia, Skinner doubled and scored twice, and Johnson went 2 for 5 with a run and two RBIs.
In an 8-1 win over Concordia, Austin Blumetti (Mainland) got the decision, allowing a run in four innings with three strikeouts. Also for the Devils, Skinner went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Johnson singled and scored.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) hit an RBI triple in Alvernia’s 3-1 loss to Hood. He went 2 for 3 with an RBI in a 12-4 loss to Hood.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) scored two runs in Arcadia’s 6-4 win over Haverford. He had a hit, two runs and two stolen bases in a 9-1 win over Albright. In a 27-4 win over Albright, Carew went 4 for 4 with two homers, three runs and six RBIs, and Avy Bermudez (St. Augustine) singled and scored.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 3 with two RBI doubles and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of Cabrini’s 3-2 win over Immaculata. He went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in a 5-2 win over Immaculata.
Kyle Daddario (Cumberland Regional) singled twice and scored in Eastern’s 4-2 win over Misericordia.
Tyler Carmolingo (St. Augustine) allowed an unearned run in the ninth, picking up the save in Gettysburg’s 4-3 win over Lancaster Bible. He pitched two shutout innings, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out three, in a 13-8 win over Messiah.
Josh Eckert (Wildwood Catholic) pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit, in Lebanon Valley’s 10-2 loss to Muhlenberg.
Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) hit a two-run double and scored in Mount Aloysius’ 7-3 win over LaRoche. In a 12-0 win over D’Youville, Matthew McCourt doubled and homered, and younger brother Michael McCourt (St. Augustine) pitched four shutout innings to improve to 4-0, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Steven Hewa (Absegami) singled, doubled and scored two runs in Rowan’s 11-2 win over Haverford. In a 2-0 win over Neumann, Justin Smith (Hammonton) pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and a walk in nine innings, striking out 11. In a 3-1 win over Kean, Hewa doubled and scored, and Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season.
Matt Branco (Absegami) went 2 for 3 in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 12-6 win over Ithaca. He went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 7-3 win over St. John Fisher.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) singled, doubled and scored two runs in Ursinus’ 7-5 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg. He went 2 for 3 with a run and three RBIs in a 14-7 win over Immaculata. He hit a two-run double in a 5-1 win over Dickinson. He went 4 for 6 with a double, a home run, two runs and three RBIs in an 11-10 loss to Dickinson.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) doubled, scored and drove in a run in Widener’s 7-5 loss to Stevenson.
JT Hibschman (Millville) allowed three runs in 7.2 innings, striking out four and getting the win in Wilkes’ 4-3 victory over DeSales.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched 3.1 shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out two, for the decision in William Paterson’s 8-6 win over St. Joseph’s (Long Island). In a 6-5 win over Rutgers-Camden, Shane Adams (Cape May Tech) hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning.
In Mercer County College’s 9-8 win over UConn-Avery Point, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 3 with two runs, and Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) went 2 for 4 with a run. In a 9-1 win over UConn-Avery Point, Boselli had three hits, two runs and an RBI, and McLaughlin singled and scored two. In a 3-2 win over Lehigh-Carbon, Boselli hit a solo homer. In a 10-0 win over Lehigh-Carbon, Boselli went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and McLaughlin scored twice and drove in two runs.
