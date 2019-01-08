STAT WATCH: Tigers finish 1st in nation in scoring defense

The Clemson defense celebrates after stopping Alabama during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

 The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPv
1. Clemson (61)15-015252
2. Alabama14-114621
3. Ohio St.13-113645
4. Oklahoma12-213564
5. Notre Dame12-112863
6. LSU10-3111911
7. Florida10-3110310
7. Georgia11-311036
9. Texas10-4107614
10. Washington St.11-295912
11. UCF12-18987
12. Kentucky10-382016
13. Washington10-48069
14. Michigan10-37458
15. Syracuse10-368317
16. Texas A&M9-455221
17. Penn St.9-449213
18. Fresno St.12-246619
19. Army11-241822
20. West Virginia8-429615
21. Northwestern9-5284NR
22. Utah St.11-2188NR
23. Boise St.10-318423
24. Cincinnati11-2171NR
25. Iowa9-4120NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 96, Stanford 52, Mississippi St. 45, Utah 43, UAB 32, Iowa St. 26, Auburn 15, Oregon 11, Missouri 10, Troy 6, Georgia Southern 6, Oklahoma St. 3, Wisconsin 2, NC State 2.

