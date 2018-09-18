Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) scored in the 19th minute of Monmouth’s 1-0 win over Seton Hall in women's soccer.
Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) had an assist in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 1-0 win over Temple. She also had an assist in a 3-2 win over Maryland-Baltimore County.
Jenna Sayers (Oakcrest) scored in Rutgers’ 2-2 tie with La Salle.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored in Temple’s 3-1 loss to Coastal Carolina and in a 3-0 win over Wagner.
Natalie Axelsson (Absegami) made three saves in Georgian Court’s 4-2 win over Chestnut Hill.
Dominique Barber (Oakcrest) scored in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 5-0 win over Florida Memorial.
Alexis Tunney (Absegami) made seven saves in Albright’s 2-2 tie with DeSales. She made six saves in a 2-1 win over McDaniel and three saves in a 1-0 win over King’s College.
Annie Rose (Lacey Township) scored in Alvernia’s 3-0 win over Lycoming.
Veronica Garcia (Ocean City) scored in the 26th of Arcadia’s 1-0 win over Ursinus.
Brittany Purdy (Absegami) scored in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Rosemont.
Kylee Ballard (Egg Harbor Township) scored her first collegiate goal in Coast Guard’s 7-2 win over Framingham State. She scored in a 2-0 win over Penn State-Behrend.
Alyssa Simpkins (Millville) had an assist in Eastern’s 3-1 win over Cabrini.
Jordyn Martini (EHT) scored in Misericordia’s 1-1 tie with Kean.
Gabrielle Tancredi (Hammonton) scored in Montclair State’s 4-0 win over Frostburg State.
Anna Attardi (Atlantic County Institute of Technology) made three saves in Neumann’s 5-0 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). On Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, she was named the Atlantic East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Abby Daigle (Millville) had a goal and two assists in Rowan’s 10-0 win over Wesleyan. In a 1-0 win over Emory, Daigle scored the winner in the 37th minute, and Shelby Money (Vineland) made six saves in the shutout. In a 3-0 win over Marymount, Money made one save in the shutout.
Delaney Sabath (Absegami) made three saves for the shutout in Widener’s 2-0 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Morgan Bringoli (Barnegat) scored in William Paterson’s 2-0 win over Centenary.
Men’s cross country
Giovanni Aracena (Pleasantville) finished 29th for Bloomfield in 29 minutes, 46.1 seconds at the Philly Metro XC Invitational 8-kilometer race.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland Regional) finished 32nd overall in her collegiate debut for Georgetown, finishing in 22:20 at the Harry Groves Spiked Show Invitational at Penn State.
Abby Gauthier (Lacey) finished 20th (24:12.69) for Towson at the Salty Dog Invitational held at the Naval Academy.
Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) was 13th (14:01.07) on the 4k course for Vanderbilt at the Auburn Invitational. She also finished 93rd (19:23.1) at the Commodore Classic 5k.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) won the Purchase Invitational in New York for the Coast Guard Academy, winning in 23:39.66.
Mackenzie Greene (Ocean City) was Immaculata’s top finisher, placing 100th (28:02.87) at the Bill Fritz Invitational held at Rowan.
Women’s tennis
Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won the top singles match 6-0, 6-0, and also won in doubles 8-0 for Rutgers-Camden in a 9-0 win over Cedar Crest. Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles 6-0, 6-0, and her doubles 8-0. The tandem of Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) and Morgan Dempsey (Schalick; Vineland resident) won 8-0, and won their respective singles sets 6-0, 6-1.
Golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) tied for 65th place with a two-round 147 (5-over) for seventh-place William Mary at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational.
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) shot a three-day 233 to finish 10th for Rosemont at the St. John Fisher Invitational in Auburn, New York. He shot a two-round 144, including a final-round 70, to finish tied for 16th at the Carnegie Mellon Tournament.
Ursinus’ Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) tied for 38th with an 87 (16-over) at the Swarthmore/Neumann Invitational in Wilmington, Delaware.
Julia Kline (Atlantic City) finished 22nd with a 98 (22-over) for Stevenson at the McDaniel Fall Invitational in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills in Georgian Court’s 3-1 win over Wilmington and had eight kills in a 3-0 win over Concordia.
Jennifer Severino (Absegami) had five kills in Keene State’s 3-0 win over Elmira. She had seven kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Eastern Connecticut State and had five kills in a 3-0 win over Husson.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had 12 kills and four digs in a 3-2 loss to Western Connecticut State. She had 12 kills in a 3-0 win over Connecticut College and had 15 kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Massachusetts-Dartmouth.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 12 kills and eight digs in Ramapo’s 3-0 loss to Skidmore. She had nine kills and 19 digs in a 3-2 win over Buffalo State and 11 kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 win over New Jersey City. She had 10 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Bard.
