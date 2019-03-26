Ella Glenn is off to a hot start for the Franklin & Marshall College softball team.
Glenn, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is batting .421 (16 for 38) through the first 12 games for the Diplomats. She has four runs, eight RBIs, a double and a home run.
Last week, she went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Franklin & Marshall’s 5-3 loss to York.
Glenn was a member of EHT’s South Jersey Group IV championship team in 2016. Other former members from that team also have had strong weeks recently.
Marissa Varela (EHT) went 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs in Alfred State’s 19-1 win over Valley Forge. She went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs in a 20-1 win over Valley Forge.
Kate Korte (EHT) went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs for Neumann in a 19-7 win over Cedar Crest. In Neumann’s 12-7 loss to Stockton, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) had two hits and two runs, and Korte had two hits and two RBIs. In an 8-6 win over Stockton, Nicole Wisser (EHT) struck out six to get the win, Korte singled, doubled, scored and drove in two, and Lagroteria had an RBI single.
Glenn, Varela and Lagroteria were also members of the 2017 state championship team at EHT.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched three innings in relief, striking out four, to get her second save in Binghamton’s 11-9 win over Furman.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI in Central Connecticut State’s 3-0 win over Quinnipiac. She hit a solo homer and singled in a 5-4 loss to Quinnipiac. She went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs in a 12-11 win over Rider. She went 2 for 5 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs in an 18-7 win over Rider.
Haley Hulitt (Cumberland) went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored in Drexel’s 9-2 win over Delaware. She pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing a run and getting the save, in a 5-4 win over Delaware.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless in Manhattan’s 8-6 loss to San Jose State. She allowed a run on three hits, pitching a complete game, striking out seven, in a 5-1 win over Maine.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) allowed three runs in five innings, striking out three, in Maryland-Baltimore County’s 11-3 win over Coppin State.
Cheyenne Meyer (Cedar Creek) had a pinch-hit double in Morehead State’s 7-2 loss to Wright State.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) singled, scored and stole a base in Rider’s 12-11 loss to Central Connecticut State. She went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in an 18-7 loss to Central Connecticut State.
Kaila Smith (Millville) went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in Wagner’s 11-3 win over Yale.
Carly Testa (St. Joseph) went 2 for 3 with a double, a run, two RBIs and a stolen base in Caldwell’s 4-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in Chestnut Hill’s 13-8 win over Jefferson.
Naomi Stas (Pinelands) went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Jefferson’s 13-8 loss to Chestnut Hill.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) hit an RBI double in Lock Haven’s 4-1 win over Millersville.
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) singled and scored in New Haven’s 5-4 win over Assumption.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) had two hits and an RBI in Nyack’s 6-2 loss to Concordia. She went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI in an 8-2 win over Jefferson. She doubled and scored in a 4-1 win over Jefferson.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs in Slippery Rock’s 23-6 win over Clarion. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 13-2 win over Clarion.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) hit an RBI double in Cabrini’s 7-4 loss to Widener. She singled and scored in a 3-2 loss to Haverford. She hit a two-run homer in a 3-2 win over York.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) singled, scored and an RBI in Centenary’s 7-6 loss to Delaware Valley.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) hit a two-run homer in Immaculata’s 3-2 win over Haverford.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI in Penn State-Brandywine’s 9-3 win over Penn State-Schuylkill. She also went 4 for 5 with two runs in an 8-2 win over Schuylkill.
In Rosemont’s 17-0 win over Valley Forge, Samantha Defrancisco (Cumberland) singled, scored twice and drove in a run. Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) singled and scored twice.
In a 10-1 win over Valley Forge, Defrancisco had two hits and two runs. In a 14-7 loss to Cazenovia, Defrancisco had two hits and an RBI. In a 13-4 loss to Cazenovia, Hagerty hit a two-run homer. In a 17-10 loss to Cedar Crest, Defrancisco had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Kimmy Musarra (Millville) scored twice in Rutgers-Camden’s 7-1 win over Wesleyan.
Sam Morton (Mainland) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, including a walk-off RBI single, in Rutgers-Newark’s 3-2 win over SUNY New Paltz.
