Freshman Josh Hood, a Vineland resident and St. Augustine Prep graduate, has made an immediate impact for the University of Pennsylvania baseball team.
Hood capped a strong week Sunday by going 5 for 6 in a 13-5 win over Winthrop. He had a double, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Hood improved his batting average to .290.
The 2018 Press Baseball Player of the Year has started in all eight games for the Quakers (4-4), going 9 for 31 with a team-leading eight runs.
Also last week, Hood singled and scored twice in Penn’s 10-7 loss to UNC Greensboro. In a 3-1 victory over Duke, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) earned his first collegiate win, pitching two shutout innings in relief with a strikeout. In a 13-4 win over Winthrop, Hood went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) hit a solo home run in Delaware State’s 10-5 loss to Maryland-Baltimore County.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine) pitched two shutout innings, striking out two, in Duke’s 7-6 loss to Penn. He allowed an unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of an 8-6 win over Virginia.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in Fairfield’s 8-2 win over Delaware.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two, in Maryland’s 12-7 loss to Stetson.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings and got no decision for St. John’s in a 4-3 win over No. 24-ranked UC Irvine. He struck out seven.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) hit an RBI double in Bloomfield’s 9-4 loss to Concordia.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs in Felician’s 11-4 win over Queens. He singled twice and stole a base in a 7-4 loss to Florida Southern. He tripled and scored in a 3-2 loss to Adelphi.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) doubled and scored twice in Jefferson’s 12-9 loss to Pace. He doubled and scored in a 7-2 loss to Long Island Post.
Jack Loefflad (Mainland) hit a pinch-hit single in No. 2 Tampa’s 11-2 win over Seton Hill (Greensburg, Pennsylvania).
Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) doubled in the University of the Sciences’ 5-0 loss to Ashland.
Nick Grotti (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 12-6 loss to Findlay.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Arcadia’s 15-12 loss to Marietta.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) had two singles, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base in Cabrini’s 20-0 win over Hilbert.
Mickey Foytick (Cumberland Regional) pitched five innings, allowing a run on six hits and striking out eight, in Eastern’s 6-5 loss to Penn State Berks.
In a 17-3 win over Chatham, Kyle Daddario (Cumberland) went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs. In a 5-3 loss to Frostburg State, Daddario had two singles and two RBIs.
Brandon Riggs (EHT) struck out seven in five innings of his start to get the decision in Penn State Berks’ 15-1 win over Eastern. He gave a run on six hits and two walks.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) went 3 for 6 with two triples, a run and an RBI in Ursinus’ 14-13 loss to Worcester State. He tripled and scored twice in a 9-8 win over Gordon.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) had a single, scored and stole a base in Widener’s 7-4 loss to Mount Union.
Shane Adams (Cape May Tech) singled, doubled and drove in two runs in William Paterson’s 11-10 win over Wheaton.
Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) singled twice and drove in a run in Mercer County College’s 6-3 win over Camden County.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in American’s 60-56 loss to Navy in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.
Osun Ossuniyi (Mainland Regional) had six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 64-46 loss to Davidson. He had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 66-57 win over Saint Louis.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored 11 in District of Columbia’s 61-60 loss to Molloy in an East Coast Conference Tournament game.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had three points and four assists in Fordham’s 73-62 win over Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. She had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 76-34 win over Duquesne in the semifinals. She scored six in the Rams’ 62-47 win over Virginia Commonwealth in the final. Fordham (25-8), coached by Stephanie Gaitley (Ocean City class of 1978), won the tournament championship for the first time since 2014 to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Dana DiRenzo (St. Joseph) had two points and three rebounds in St. Francis Brooklyn’s 83-69 win over Central Connecticut State.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals in Georgian Court’s 80-63 win over Caldwell in the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference Tournament. She scored eight in a 70-54 loss to the University of the Sciences.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had six points and six rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 75-60 win over Dominican in a CACC Tournament game. She had four points, six rebounds and three assists in an 80-56 loss to Jefferson.
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) took fifth place at 184 pounds at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships in Vestal, New York, to qualify for his third straight NCAA Division I tournament. He won a 3-2 decision in the fifth-place bout. His other wins were a 7-2 first-round decision and a 2-1 tiebreaker before dropping decisions in the semifinals and consolation bracket. The national championships will be in Pittsburgh from March 21-23.
Nicholas Racanelli (Southern Regional) concluded his career at the D-III Championships in Roanoke, Virginia. The No. 3 seed at 165 dropped a 5-2 decision in the first round. He wrestled back with a 19-5 major decision and a 19-0 technical fall but lost a 2-1 decision in the consolations, just one round from guaranteeing an eight-place finish or better for All-American status. He finished the season 32-3 and ended his career at 112-34.
