VINELAND — Cumberland County College has chosen Darrin Stalling, former associate women's head basketball coach at Stockton University, to lead its men's basketball program.
Stalling, of Frankville, takes over a program a year after its most successful season in program history. The Dukes earned a 23-7 record and reached the Region XIX Championship Game. The 23 wins is the most games won by a Dukes Men's Basketball team in school history.
"The Department and College are extremely excited to welcome Darrin to our Family. He is well-known throughout the Mid-Atlantic Basketball community and has all the qualities needed to usher our Men's Basketball Program to new heights," said Keith Gorman, athletic director. "We are excited for Darrin, but most especially, we are excited for our student-athletes as they will be led by a man with high standards and the ability to lead them on and off the court."
During his time at Stockton, Stallings served as lead recruiter for the Ospreys. Stallings recruited Sasha Williams to Stockton.
Williams finished her career as the school's 4th all-time scorer (1,442) and its all-time leader in rebounds with 1,185. Additionally, Williams ended her career as just the third player in NCAA Division III history to reach 500 blocks in a career. She recently signed to play professionally overseas in Spain.
"This is an exciting time to be a part of Cumberland County College Men's Basketball," Gorman said.
