Sasha Williams, a recent Stockton University graduate, will continue her basketball career across the Atlantic Ocean in September.
The 6-foot-2 Williams, 22, has signed a one-year contract to play for Tirso Igualatorio, a professional women’s team in Santander, Spain.
Williams will leave to join the team Sept. 1.
“I’m so excited. I’m thrilled,” said Williams, who lives in North Jersey. “It’s definitely something brand new for me.
“I don’t speak Spanish, but I’ll take some classes when I’m there, and I’ll come back with that quality.”
Shanika Freeman, Williams’ agent, made a highlight film of the Stockton star and posted it online. Williams said a couple teams were interested, and Tirso Igualatorio offered her a contract.
Williams led Stockton to an 18-9 season this past winter. She scored 461 points for a 17.1 average (first on the team), had 115 blocks (Stockton had 188), and 307 rebounds (11.4, first on the team). She also had a team-high 84 assists.
“Sasha is a player of great athletic ability, capable of finishing a counterattack and defending smaller players,” Tirso Igualatorio head coach Luisma Solana told Contrameta.com in a quote that was included on a Stockton news release.
“She, along with the already experienced players of the team, will form an important interior game that should make a difference in the competition.” (The quote was translated from Spanish by Google Chrome).
Williams works at a moving and packing company in Bergen County and will return to the job when the season is over in April or May.
“My agent said that the style of play in Spain is very physical, athletic and very intense,” Williams said. “I’ll have to be in shape and ready to play 40 minutes. They’ll have three other American girls on the team. I think two of them are already there. The other is Claudia Ortiz.”
The 5-foot-8 Ortiz, who averaged 11.5 points as a senior guard this year for NCAA Division I Northeastern, also signed with Tirso Igualatorio recently.
Williams was the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of Year all four times. She ended up second all time in blocks in NCAA Division III history with 547. She also is the Stockton all-time leader with 1,212 rebounds and is fourth in points (1,489), sixth in assists (241) and 10th in steals (173).
Following the 207-18 season, Stockton coach Joe Fussner retired after 26 years at the helm (410-282).
“It’s really exciting,” Fussner said of Williams’ signing. “There aren’t a lot of opportunities for a Division III player. “Sasha had such a great career — all the blocked shots, being a 1,000-point scorer and being such a leader on the court.
“European teams are always looking for versatile players, and she has a good inside and outside game. I’m sure that her ability to block shots is one of the reasons they took her. That just adds up to athleticism.”
Fussner said Williams had the ability to take over a game.
“We moved her to the outside, and she got stronger and developed a good drive to the basket,” Fussner said. “She was a leader, and not just by ability, but in her actions. She was demanding. She wanted things done the right way.”
