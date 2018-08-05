STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen has been re-instated to the team after being dismissed late last season for an unspecified violation of team rules, coach James Franklin said Saturday.
Bowen, a senior from Barnegat who was a Press first-team All-Star in 2014, started the first nine games for the Nittany Lions last season and made 51 tackles (fifth on the team), 3 1/2 tackles for loss and one forced fumble before he was suspended indefinitely.
"We created stipulations for Manny to achieve from the time he left the program," Franklin said. "If he lived up to his end of the program, then he would have an opportunity to earn his way back on the roster.
"We felt like this plan was going to give him the best opportunity to graduate in December and leave this way. We didn't make it easy on him."
Penn State returns one starter at linebacker, Koa Farmer on the strong side, after middle linebacker Jason Cabinda and Brandon Smith, who replaced Bowen on the weak side, graduated. Franklin has called linebacker one of the team's question marks.
"I don't want any decisions that we make to be need-based," Franklin said. "I want to do things because they are the right things to do.
"I was surprised when he said, 'I'm going to try to grind this thing out,' because the easiest thing to do would have been just to transfer. We put a bunch of stipulations out and he did those stipulations."
The 6-1, 238-pound Bowen started 12 games in 2016 and helped the Lions win the Big Ten championship and reach the Rose Bowl. He made 68 tackles (fifth on the team) with 8 1/2 tackles for loss (second on the team) and two sacks.
But he and wide receiver Saeed Blacknall were suspended from the Rose Bowl against USC for academic reasons. It remains unclear why Bowen was suspended late last year.
"It's been quite a process," said Brent Pry, Penn State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. "Obviously I've stayed in touch with Manny throughout this thing. Knowing him since his sophomore year in high school, I'm very close with him.
"I don't know for sure if we still know exactly how this thing is going to unfold, but we want to get Manny to a December graduation."
Bowen's return could impact former Jan Johnson, who Franklin and Pry have praised multiple times since spring practice began. Johnson is competing to be the starter at middle linebacker.
"I can't tell you what his role on the team is going to be," Franklin said of Bowen. "I have no idea. Would I like to have him from a football perspective? Yeah, but I have no idea how this whole thing is going to play out."
