Members of the 2018 high school graduating class made their debuts for NCAA Division I softball teams over the past week and have already made an impact.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional H.S.) doubled and scored in Alabama at Birmingham’s 3-2 win over Fordham.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) picked up her first collegiate win, pitching a six-inning complete game in Manhattan’s 13-2 victory over Detroit Mercy. She allowed two runs on five hits and a walk, striking out two.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) allowed two runs, one earned, in 41/3 innings for Maryland Baltimore County in a 3-2 win over Murray State. She struck out two, and allowed seven hits and a walk.
Through Wednesday, Hegh is batting .389 with seven doubles and four RBIs. In four appearances, Rising is 1-1 with seven strikeouts in 131/3 innings pitched. McCarthy is 0-1 with five strikeouts in 62/3 innings pitched.
On Feb. 19, Wagner junior Kaila Smith (Millville) was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week. In Wagner’s first four games, Smith batted .429, drove in six runs and hit a homer.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) singled and scored twice in Cabrini’s 13-0 win over Northern Vermont-Johnson. She singled, scored and stole a base in a 5-4 win over Hanover.
In Neumann’s 11-6 win over Augustana, Bri Lagroteria (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Kate Korte (EHT) singled twice. In a 13-0 win over Northern Vermont-Johnson, Lagroteria singled and scored twice. In a 9-0 win over Hanover, Lagroteria went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
In Neumann’s 11-3 win over Rose Hulman, Lagroteria singled twice and drove in two runs, and Korte went 4 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. In a 12-4 win over Capital, Korte went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.
Men’s lacrosse
Three St. Augustine Prep grads helped Delaware to an 8-4 win over Monmouth. Joe Eisele had a goal, a ground ball and two caused turnovers, Charlie Kitchen had a goal, an assist and a ground ball, and Dean DiSimone scored three and added a ground ball and a caused turnover.
Dylan Jinks (Southern Regional) had three goals and a ground ball in Hartford’s 16-12 loss to Canisius.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had a goal, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Michigan’s 11-10 win over Jacksonville.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had a goal and two ground balls in Coker’s 16-15 loss to Mount Olive. He had three goals, a caused turnover and a ground ball in a 14-10 win over Barton.
In Georgian Court’s 8-6 loss to Mercy, Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) scored three, Connor Houghton (EHT) had an assist and a ground ball, and Vincent Giunta (Mainland) added a ground ball.
Brian Devinney (Cedar Creek) had a goal and an assist for his first collegiate points in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 23-8 win over Notre Dame de Namur.
Ryan Mahon (Lacey Township) had four ground balls in Arcadia’s 11-9 loss to Catholic.
In Eastern’s 8-7 win over Haverford, Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) scored, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) had a ground ball and won 4 of 9 faceoffs.
In FDU-Florham’s 12-5 win over Immaculata, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had five ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Michael Adragna (Southern) had two ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) had an assist in Lebanon Valley’s 19-6 loss to Franklin & Marshall.
Jack O’Connell (St. Augustine) had four ground balls and two caused turnovers in Wilkes’ 8-7 loss to Marywood. He had five ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 19-7 win over Wesley.
Aidan Baltz (St. Augustine) scooped six ground balls in Ursinus’ 10-9 win over Mary Washington.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 9-4 loss to Manhattan, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had a goal and two ground balls, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had three draw controls.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had a goal, three ground balls and a caused turnover in Holy Family’s 16-5 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
In Widener’s 20-13 win over Elizabethtown, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored twice, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist, three ground balls and three draw controls.
Baseball
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Fairfield’s 5-4 loss to Penn State.
In Mercer County College’s 9-0 win over UConn Avery Point, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) doubled, scored and drove in a run.
