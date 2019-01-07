Former Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers Gary Nagle and Zachary Goranson helped Ursinus College go 3-1 at the North/South Duals in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
Nagle, a 2018 Middle Township High School graduate, went 3-0 at 174 pounds. Goranson, a 2015 Millville grad, went 1-1 at 165.
In the Bears’ 24-23 win over Elizabethtown, Goranson and Nagle picked up key back-to-back pins — Goranson in 1 minute, 28 seconds, and Nagle in 1:15.
In a 21-14 win over Southern Maine, Nagle won an 8-2 decision. In a 23-14 loss to Cortland State, he won an 8-0 decision.
Nagle, who qualified for the New Jersey state scholsatic tournament last season, is 11-5 with three pins to start his collegiate career. Goranson is 11-6 with three pins.
Nick Racanelli (Southern Regional) and Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) helped Wilkes go 3-1 at the North/South Duals as well.
In an 18-17 win over Southern Maine, Cominsky won a 14-3 major decision at 197 pounds that put the Colonels up 18-14. Racanelli won a 10-1 major decision earlier in the match.
Racanelli picked up a pin in 4:48 during a 27-24 win over Stevens Institute of Technology. He capped a personal 3-0 day with a 12-3 major decision in a 26-16 loss to Messiah.
Also for Wilkes, Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township) won by forfeit at 149 in a 54-0 win over Camden County College.
In Rochester Institute of Technology’s 54-0 win over King’s, Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) won by pin in 1 minute 39 seconds at 141 pounds, and Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) won by forfeit at 184. In a 38-10 win over Oswego State, Cutugno won by pin (6:03).
Men’s swimming
Cristin Bell (Egg Harbor Township) was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (51.35 seconds) for Yale in a tri-meet with Dartmouth and Pennsylvania. He also took second in the 200 in 1:50.49.
Michael Illick (Middle Township) and Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) swam on FDU-Florham’s winning 200 medley relay in a 113-80 win over Western Connecticut State. Illick also won the 100 butterfly (1:02.98). Atkins also was second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.37) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:00.84).
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) scored 30 points and added six assists and four rebounds in American’s 86-74 win over Boston University. He had 18 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds in a 73-69 loss to Colgate.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Bowling Green’s 86-64 win over Kent State.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 66-53 loss to Morgan State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had eight points and four rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 68-53 loss to George Mason.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points and eight rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 83-63 loss to Goldey-Beacom. He scored eight in a 92-74 loss to Dominican.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 17 points and seven rebounds in Pace’s 67-61 win over Mercy.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 11 points and 17 rebounds in the University of the Sciences’ 58-48 loss to Jefferson. He had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 81-79 loss to Bloomfield.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) had five points, six rebounds and two assists in Bryn Athyn’s 77-57 win over Clarks Summit.
Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in Cabrini’s 92-86 loss to SUNY Cortland. He had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in an 83-78 loss to Lancaster Bible.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 11 points and three rebounds in Centenary’s 76-68 loss to Wilson.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Drew’s 71-60 win over King’s College. He had 13 points and five rebounds in a 56-50 win over Juniata.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had six points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists in Elizabethtown’s 67-64 win over Scranton.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored seven in Gwynedd Mercy’s 73-72 win over Marymount.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had six points and seven rebounds in Moravian’s 90-85 loss to Catholic.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 71-61 win over Montclair State.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Rutgers-Camden’s 62-60 win over Rutgers-Newark.
In Widener’s 77-71 loss to Lebanon Valley, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks, while Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) added three points.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had 14 points, two rebounds and two steals in Fordham’s 50-38 win over George Washington.
Grace Sacco (Ocean City) had a rebound and a steal in UNC Wilmington’s 71-49 win over Charleston.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 18 points and 10 rebounds in Georgian Court’s 84-81 loss to Wilmington. She had 16 points, four steals and three rebounds in a 72-62 win over Caldwell.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 71-66 win over Chestnut Hill. She had five points, five rebounds and two blocks in a 58-51 win over Concordia.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in Albright’s 60-56 win over Arcadia.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had four points, two steals and a rebound in Alvernia’s 77-49 loss to Stevenson.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals in Cairn’s 79-52 loss to Delaware Valley. She had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 57-51 loss to Notre Dame (Maryland).
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in Catholic’s 64-29 win over Swarthmore. She had eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 75-70 loss to Moravian.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, four steals and three rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 79-52 win over Cairn. She had seven points and six rebounds in a 67-57 win over Washington College.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had nine points and five rebounds in Emerson’s 78-41 win over Simmons.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in Kean’s 74-30 win over Lehman.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had one point and four rebounds in Marywood’s 53-43 loss to Stockton. She had seven points, five assists and two rebounds in a 72-50 win over Wesley.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) scored two in Muhlenberg’s 69-58 loss to Gettysburg.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 13 points, three assists and two rebounds in Widener’s 73-51 win over Lebanon Valley. For Lebanon Valley, Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had three points and five rebounds.
Men’s indoor track
Alvin Abraham (EHT) ran on Rider’s winning 4x400 relay (3:18.96) at the Wagner College Invitational.
