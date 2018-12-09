Trai Greer scored the game-winning basket for the Rutgers University-Camden men’s basketball team Saturday.
Greer sank a layup with no time remaining in a 70-68 win over Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game. The 2015 Middle Township High School graduate scored 18 points to go with six assists and five rebounds.
He also had 19 points and three rebounds in a 81-62 loss to The College of New Jersey last week.
This season, Greer is averaging a team-leading 16.6 points per game along with 5.6 rebounds per game and 33 total assists.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 17 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in American’s 95-82 win over St. Francis. He scored 23 points and added five rebounds in an 85-83 loss to Howard.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and two rebounds in Bowling Green’s 82-64 loss to Cleveland State. He had nine points and three rebounds in a 97-68 win over Green Bay.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored five in Howard’s 100-86 loss to Appalachian State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 82-40 win over Sienna. He had three points and three rebounds in an 80-62 loss to Buffalo.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) scored 12 in Chestnut Hill’s 76-64 loss to the University of the Sciences.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in Pace’s 57-52 win over New Haven. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds in an 86-82 loss to Southern Connecticut State.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 19 points and 10 rebounds in USciences’ 77-75 loss to Holy Family. He had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 76-64 win over Chestnut Hill.
In Cabrini’s 94-79 loss to Stevenson, Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
His brother, DJ Smith, (Wildwood Catholic) added three points. In an 83-67 loss to Lebanon Valley, had 15 points and two rebounds, and DJ Smith added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. In a 102-91 loss to Wilson, DJ scored 18, and Trey added nine.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) scored 14 in Centenary’s 69-63 loss to Lancaster Bible.
In Drew’s 74-64 win over Penn State-Abington, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 15 points and four rebounds. Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added eight points, five assists and three rebounds.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 16 points, six assists and four rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 80-66 loss to Penn State Harrisburg. He had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in an 80-61 win over Valley Forge.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 96-81 win over Gallaudet.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and six rebounds in Moravian’s 76-75 overtime win over Immaculata.
He had 14 points and three rebounds in an 87-51 win over Marywood.
Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had four points and three rebounds in Rowan’s 67-58 loss to Stockton. In an 89-86 win over Ramapo, Hevalow scored seven, and Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had nine.
In Widener’s 84-75 loss to Albright, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had seven points and five rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored three.
In an 88-61 win over Hood, Laverty had nine points, three assists and two rebounds, and Holden added two points.
Women’s swimming
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 3-meter dive (178. points) for William Paterson in a 97-69 win over Brooklyn.
Football
Davidson senior defensive lineman Clay Robinson (Southern Regional) received a Patriot League honorable mention. Robinson, a captain, made 27 tackles, including two for losses and a sack. On Friday, he was awarded the Davidson College Touchdown Club Scholarship, which will be put toward his tuition.
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) won the 100-yard backstroke in 51.66 for Lehigh in a 154-117 win over La Salle.
He also finished second in the 50 freestyle (21.43) and won the 100 free (46.75). Lasco and Joey Rogers (Mainland) also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:06.58).
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:34.85) for Yale in a win over Southern Connecticut State.
Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) was second in the 200 free (1:58.66) for FDU-Florham in a 123-94 loss to Staten Island. He also swam on the second-place in the 200 free relay (1:41.6). Michael Illick (Middle Township) swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.22), and was third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.97) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.14).
