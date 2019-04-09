L.T. Struble (Hammonton H.S.) is among the Felician University baseball team’s offensive leaders.
He went 2 for 5 with three runs, including the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and an RBI in Felician’s 13-12 win over Jefferson. He went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in a 10-4 loss to Jefferson. He had a triple, two runs and an RBI in a 13-11 win over Caldwell.
In 35 games played for the Golden Falcons (20-16), the senior left-handed hitting shortstop is hitting .377 (49 for 130) with a team-leading 41 runs and four triples. He also has the team-lead in hits, and has five doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs.
His 26 stolen bases are tops in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.
Struble graduated from Hammonton in 2014. He played two years for Camden County College where he hit .473 and .483, respectively.
He transferred to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina for the 2016 season but missed the year and was redshirted due to injury. He transferred to D-II Felician, where he is in his second season and final of eligibility.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) had two hits, two RBIs and a run in Delaware State’s 16-6 win over Norfolk State. He had a double and a run in a 9-3 loss to Norfolk State.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) earned his first collegiate win, pitching three shutout innings in relief and striking out two, for East Tennessee State in a 6-5 win over Radford.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs in Fairfield’s 10-3 win over UConn. He went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs in a 10-9 win over Yale. He went 3 for 6 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 6-4 win over Siena.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out one, in Hofstra’s 5-1 loss to Northeastern.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in La Salle’s 14-6 win over Lehigh.
Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep) had a single, double and two runs in Penn’s 20-7 win over Saint Joseph’s. He went 4 for 10 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs in a 21-15 win over Dartmouth in 21 innings. He hit a two-run homer in a 13-1 win over Dartmouth. Hood went 2 for 5 with a home run, his sixth of the season, and four RBIs in a 15-3 win over Dartmouth.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out two and getting his first win of the year, in Bloomfield’s 4-3 victory over Nyack. He homered and drove in three runs in a 15-3 win over Nyack.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) singled and drove in two runs in Bloomsburg’s 5-3 win over Shippensburg.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) had three hits and two runs in Jefferson’s 13-12 loss to Felician. He had two hits, two RBIs and a run in a 10-4 win over Jefferson.
Nick Grotti (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a run in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 7-3 loss to Charleston.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) doubled and scored in Alvernia’s 8-7 win over Messiah.
In Arcadia’s 12-4 win over Neumann, Sean Carew (St. Augustine) went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs, and Avy Bermudez (St. Augustine) doubled. In a 10-6 win over Stevenson, Carew had a hit and two runs. In a 16-3 win over Stevenson, Carew went 2 for 5 with a double, three runs and an RBI.
Kyle Daddario (Cumberland) had two hits and a run in Eastern’s 7-3 win over Cairn.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) hit a three-run homer and drove in another run in Cabrini’s 17-8 loss to Wilkes. He had an RBI double and a run scored in a 7-6 win over Neumann.
In Mount Aloysius’ 7-0 win over Medaille, Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, and brother Michael McCourt (St. Augustine) pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out eight.
Tyler Ramos (Millville) had a hit and two runs in Neumann’s 8-4 win over Immaculata.
In Rowan’s 13-0 win over New Jersey City, Steven Hewa (Absegami) went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Justin Smith (Hammonton) pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 10 and facing just 30 batters, three over the minimum. In an 11-2 win over Rutgers-Newark, Hewa went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. In a 10-1 win over Rutgers-Newark, Hewa had two hits, two RBIs and a run. In a 13-0 win over New Jersey City, Hewa went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and another run scored.
Matt Branco (Absegami) hit a double and drove in two runs in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 18-6 win over Utica.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) hit a two-run double for Ursinus in a 15-9 win over Johns Hopkins.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) had a hit and tow runs, including the tying score in the final inning of an eight-inning 6-6 tie with Gwynedd Mercy. He had a hit and two runs in a 9-5 loss to Albright. He went 3 for 4 in an 8-5 win over Albright.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won her doubles match 6-3 in Rutgers’ 6-1 loss to Iowa. She won her singles match 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 and her doubles 6-3 in a 4-3 victory over Nebraska.
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won 6-3, 6-1 in singles, and won her doubles match 6-3 in Bloomsburg’s 7-0 win over Virginia State. She won 6-0, 6-0, and won her doubles match 6-1 in a 4-0 win over Shepherd.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 5-4 loss to Penn State-Abington, Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won her singles 8-3 and her doubles 8-3. Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles 8-3, and the doubles pairing of Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) and Morgan Dempsey (Schalick; Vineland resident) won 8-5.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 14-8 win over St. Bonaventure, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had three goals and five draw controls, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had an assist. In a 14-13 loss to Richmond, Hunter had four goals, two assists and four draw controls, and Ruskey had four goals, an assist and three draw controls.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored, and Mia Moncelli (EHT) made 14 saves in Caldwell’s 21-9 loss to Dominican. Steelman scored in a 21-7 loss to Jefferson.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) scored in Holy Family’s 16-6 loss to Jefferson.
In Jefferson’s 16-6 win over Holy Family, Ashley Lamey (Lower Cape May) scored, and Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had an assist. In a 16-4 loss to New York Institute of Technology, Hay had two assists. In a 21-7 win over Caldwell, Hay scored twice and had three ground balls.
Maggie Slavin (Middle Township) had four ground balls and made five saves in 30 minutes of Nyack’s 12-10 win over Post.
In Eastern’s 18-11 win over Manhattanville, Allison Andres (Millville) scored, and Jessica Ketscheck (Oakcrest) scored twice.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) had three goals, an assist and eight draw controls in Elizabethtown’s 17-1 win over Penn State-Abington. She had seven goals and two assists in a 16-2 win over Juniata.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) scored in Rowan’s 15-13 win over Kean.
Brittany Watson (Millville) made four saves in Rutgers-Camden’s 15-5 win over Rosemont.
In Widener’s 17-14 loss to Messiah, Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) and Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored. In a 23-10 win over Hood, Rohrer had two goals and an assist, and Kelly added an goal and an assist.
Ashley Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored in Lourdes’ 16-5 win over Aquinas.
