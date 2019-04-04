Cumberland County College in Vineland announced the hiring of Tara Hartwyk as the Dukes' next women's basketball coach Tuesday.
Hartwyk was the Woodbury High School girls basketball coach for the last two years. She guided the Thundering Herd to the South Jersey Group I final in 2018 and to the S.J. quarterfinal in February.
"We are extremely excited to have Tara come aboard," said Keith Gorman, Cumberland C.C. Director of Student Life & Athletics in a news release. "She has experienced success at all levels, and we are certain that will continue at Cumberland."
Hartwyk began her coaching as an assistant coach in 2001 for what is now Rowan College of Gloucester County. She was also the freshman coach at Washington Township and was a middle school, junior varsity and then varsity coach (in 2017-19) at Woodstown High School. As a player, Hartwyk was a junior college All-American at Gloucester County College after playing for Washington Township.
Cumberland County College's women's basketball team did not have a season this past winter.
"It's a good opportunity," said Hartwyk, 40, in a Thursday interview. "It's a perfect situation. We're starting from scratch. It's like the situation when I became a player at Gloucester County in 1998. They were restarting the program then. Everyone's equal, and we go from there.
"I learned a lot (about the junior college level) in five years there (coaching at Gloucester County Colllege), and I'll try to tap into that. I'll have one player who played for me (at Woodbury) and hopefully some freshmen (at Cumberland County) who didn't get to play this year will come out. We're hosting a couple of meet-and-greets at the college, and I'll be contacting high schools."
