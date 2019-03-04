Fairfield University’s Anthony Boselli is off to a hot start for his senior baseball season.
Boselli, a 2015 Holy Spirit High School graduate, went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in Fairfield’s 3-2 loss to Campbell. He went 4 for 5 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in an 11-6 loss to Campbell. He singled, doubled and drove in two runs in a 6-3 win over Campbell.
Through six games, the infielder from Ventnor had a team-leading .481 batting average (13 for 27) with three doubles and six RBIs.
Boselli spent his first two collegiate seasons with Mercer County College, a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II program, and transferred to Fairfield for his junior year.
Boselli’s older brother, Robert, plays in the Cincinnati Reds’ minor league system, and his younger brother, Domenic, is a sophomore at Mercer.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) allowed one run in four innings to improve to 2-0 in Duke’s 5-2 win over Richmond. He allowed three hits and struck out four.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) doubled, homered and drove in two runs in La Salle’s 6-5 loss to Albany.
Kyle Gerace (Mainland Regional) allowed an unearned run on two hits with a strikeout in 2 2/3 innings of relief in Rutgers’ 3-2 loss to Old Dominion.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) allowed a run in seven innings and got no-decision in St. John’s 2-1, 10-inning loss to San Diego. He allowed six hits and two walks and struck out six.
Andrew Holmes (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in Bloomsburg’s 10-4 win over Winston-Salem State.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) hit a two-run single in Alvernia’s 8-1 win over Elms College.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 5 with a stolen base in Cabrini’s 7-3 win over Augustana.
In Nuemann’s 704 win over Alma College, Tyler Ramos (Millville) singled twice and scored, and Andrew Fowler (EHT) singled, scored and drove in two runs. In an 11-10 loss to Penn State Abington, Ramos went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs.
Brady Kessler (EHT) doubled, scored and drove in two runs in Stevenson’s 7-4 win over Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. In an 11-1 win over MCLA, he went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in Alabama at Birmingham’s 8-6 loss to Virginia Tech.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings, striking out three, in Binghamton’s 6-3 loss to Troy. She pitched four shutout innings of relief for the save, striking out two, in a 1-0 win over Incarnate Word.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) singled twice and scored in Cabrini’s 4-2 loss to Rose-Hulman. She singled twice and scored in a 10-1 win over Northern Vermont.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) singled twice and drove in a run in Chestnut Hill’s 5-0 win over Michigan-Dearborn.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) earned her first collegiate win, allowing a run in 31/3 innings with four strikeouts in Maryland-Baltimore County’s 9-1 win over North Carolina A&T.
Kaila Smith (Millville) had an RBI double and scored in Wagner’s 6-3 loss to the College of Charleston. She had a two-run single in a 706 win over Valparaiso.
Bobbie Beck (Absegami) pitched a scoreless seventh in Georgian Court’s 6-0 win over Northern State. She earned the save, pitching a scoreless seventh, in a 4-1 win over Findlay.
Naomi Stas (Pinelands Regional) singled and drove in two runs in Jefferson’s 7-6 win over Millersville.
Naomi Stas (Pinelands Regional) singled and drove in two runs in Jefferson’s 7-6 win over Millersville.
In Neumann’s 11-3 win over Rose-Hulman, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) singled twice and drove in two runs, and Kate Korte (EHT) went 4 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. In a 12-4 win over Capital, Korte singled twice, scored and drove in two runs. In an 11-10 win over Capital, Lagroteria singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) singled twice, scored and stole a base in Penn State Brandywine’s 4-3 loss to DeSales.
In Rosemont’s 7-6 loss to Mitchell, Samantha DeFrancisco (Cumberland) went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) singled, drove in a run and stole a base.
Men’s swimming
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) was 13th in the 100-yard backstroke (49.04 seconds) for Yale at the Ivy League Championships in Providence, Rhode Island. He also took fifth in the 200 backstroke (145.57).
Women’s swimming
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) competed for Rowan at the NCAA Northeast/South Regional in Rochester, New York. She was 22nd in the 1-meter five (346.15), and 13th in the 3-meter (371.20).
Women’s indoor track and field
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) took ninth in the shot put (45 feet, 7.75 inches) at the ECAC/IC4A Championships in Boston.
Melina Johnson (EHT) and Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x200 meter relay that set a meet record in 1 minute, 44.67 seconds at the All-Atlantic Regional Indoor Track & Field Championships in Ithaca, New York. Kierston Johnson was 14th in the 60-meter dash (8.11).
Men’s indoor track
Alex Dessoye (EHT) was ninth in the 500 (1:05.29) for Bucknell at the ECAC/IC4A Championships in Boston. His twin, Robert Dessoye (EHT), ran on the fifth-place 4x800 relay (7:30.51). Robert was also 31st in the 800.
Rowan won the All-Atlantic Regional in Ithaca, New York. Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:21.28).
Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) ran on the winning 4x200 meter relay that set a meet and facility record (1:28.99). He was also 10th in the 60 (7.07) and ninth in the 200 (22.90). John Nguyen (Absegami) was 15th in the 60 hurdles (8.67). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) was 11th in the long jump (6.67 meters).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.