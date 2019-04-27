PHILADELPHIA — Cade Antonucci was in second place before the final throw of the college men’s javelin championship at the 125th annual Penn Relays Carnival on Saturday afternoon.
The Holy Spirit High School graduate and Auburn University sophomore was right where he wanted to be.
Antonucci threw a personal-best 237 feet, 5 inches on his final throw to win the competition.
“I felt pressure (before the final throw),” Antonucci said. “But I love that feeling of pressure. It pushes me to do my best. All of my best throws in my life that I can think back on have happened under some kind of pressure like that. It’s great to able to compete, have fun and do what I do.”
In addition to Antonucci, the Pleasantville boys track and team also made Penn Relays history at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field on Saturday.
The Greyhounds foursome of Quentin Bundy, Gabriel Moronta, Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones finished sixth in the 4x400-meter Championship of American Race. The Championship of America races are the most prestigious of Penn Relays events. Pleasantville was the first Press-area boys team to compete in that race since Vineland finished sixth in 2003.
“Getting here, running is an honor,” Bundy said. “We may not have (won), but we made it into the Championship of America. I’m going to love that. It’s history at our school.”
The Penn Relays is one of the world’s best-known meets. It gives high school athletes a chance to compete in the same venue as world-class track and field stars. It’s akin to a high school football team playing a game before the Super Bowl.
The event is more than a track and field meet. It’s called a carnival for a reason as the streets around the Franklin Field are jammed with fans and competitors. Nearly every local high school competes in 4x400- and 4x100-meter relay heats. The meet also features individual events.
Antonucci and the other javelin competitors threw into a stiff headwind. Marc Minichello of the University of Pennsylvania threw 224-11 to finish second. Chris Mirabelli of Rutgers was third with a throw of 221-0. Antonucci’s best throw before this final attempt was 224-6.
Antonucci lives in Mays Landing. He and his family understand the Penn Relays history and tradition.
The first call Antonucci made after the meet was to his uncle Darren Drozdov, a former professional wrestler who competed at the Penn Relays for Oakcrest in the 1980s. Drozdov was injured in a wrestling accident in 1999 that left him a quadriplegic.
Antonucci’s grandfather Butch Drozdov threw the discus at the Penn Relays for Pennsville High School around 50 years ago. Butch Drozdov was among the several Antonucci relatives who watched Saturday’s competition. After winning, Antonucci posed for pictures with his grandfather on the medal stand in the Franklin Field infield.
“It’s kind of unreal,” Antonucci said. “It’s a great feeling to win with all the history that goes into the meet.”
Pleasantville’s 4x400 team qualified for the Championship of America race by winning their heat in 3 minutes, 18.79 seconds, on Friday. That time was the eighth fastest of the 535 teams that competed in the heats.
Bundy led off with a 50.48 leg. Moronta (48.85) and Freeman (51.01) followed. Jones anchored in 48.46.
The 4x400 Championship of America was one of Saturday’s final events. But many in the crowd of 48,495 fans remained in the Franklin Field stands when the starter’s gun sounded.
“I’ve seen this on TV, and I was in it this time,” Freeman said. “I’m going to cherish this forever.”
Pleasantville stayed in a consistent sixth place during the race. The Greyhounds finished in 3:23.33. Calabar of Jamaica won for the third straight year in 3:12.66.
Jones anchored Pleasantville in 50.01. The Jamaican fans, many of them dressed in the country’s colors of yellow and green, roared as Calabar anchor Evaldo Whitehorne neared the finish of his 46.77 leg.
“I never ran in front of this many people,” Jones said. “All the cheering fans, bells and everything, it was crazy.”
To Pleasantville coach Alan Laws, there is no meet quite like the Penn Relays. He anchored the West Philadelphia High School 4x400 team to victory in the 1983 Championship of America race.
Laws has had his share of Penn relays success as a coach.
Pleasantville won 4x800 Championship of America in 2013. The Greyhounds finished 12th in the 2006 4x800 Championship of America race.
The 4x400 team gave Laws another Penn Relays memory.
“This was a surprise today to get this far,” he said. “It was a sight. It’s tradition. This is history right here. Anytime you can be a part of history it’s a great thing.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.