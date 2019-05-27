Auburn University sophomore Cade Antonucci is headed to his first NCAA Division I Championship meet.
The 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Mays Landing qualified for nationals with his performance in the javelin at the East Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida.
He finished 11th with a throw of 217 feet, 3 inches. The top 12 advanced to the national meet to be held June 5 to 8 in Austin, Texas.
Antonucci was eighth in the javelin (223-7) for Auburn at the SEC Championships held May 9 to 11. He won at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia last month with a personal-best 237-5. He also won the Ole Miss Challenge at the end of March (206-2).
John Mooers (Middle Township) competed for Rutgers, finishing 19th in the discus (179-10).
Bridgewater State’s Joshua Moore (Middle Township) finished 16th in the javelin (181-9.25) at the D-III nationals in Geneva, Ohio.
Amanda Reale, a 2015 Holy Spirit High School graduate, was honored as Drexel University’s Se…
Women’s track
Coast Guard junior Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern) finished third in the 5,000 at the Division III nationals. Her time of 17 minutes, 14.80 seconds earned her All-America honors.
Rowing
Arielle Schafer (Absegami) rowed on Alabama’s second-place varsity four at the Big 12 Championships in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Their win helped the Crimson Tide to an overall second-place finish, the best result in program history.
Softball
Chestnut Hill seniors Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) and Hunter Irvin (Egg harbor Township) were named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference All-Academic team for the third year in their careers.
Magee finished the season hitting .306 (38 for 124) with eight doubles, three triples and four home runs, earning her team MVP. She finished her career having broken seven program records: hits (127), runs (81), on-base percentage (.388), home runs (13), batting average (.323), stolen bases (35) and total bases (198).
Irvin pitched in 12 games, striking out nine with a 2-3 record.
Squash
Brooke Feldman (Atlantic City) was honored by George Washington with the Class of 2019 Athletics Leadership Award. She recently graduated from the university summa cum laude.
Baseball
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) hit a two-run single in Fairfield’s 6-5 win over Monmouth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. He had a two-run single in a 5-0 win over Canisius. He had two hits and three RBIs in an 11-5 win over Manhattan. In a 6-5 loss to Quinnipiac to end the season, Boselli went 3 for 6 with an RBI, and Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched in a relief and got a strikeout.
Tampa, which includes senior catcher Jack Loefflad (Mainland Regional), advanced to the eight-team NCAA Division II championship series in Cary, North Carolina. The second-seeded Spartans will face Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Women’s lacrosse
Morgon von Schmidt (Southern Regional) scooped three ground balls in Salisbury’s 14-11 win over Tufts in the D-III national semifinal in Ashland, Virginia. She had a caused turnover in a 14-9 loss to Middlebury in the final.
