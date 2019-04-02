Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit H.S.) won the javelin with a throw of 206 feet, 2 inches for Auburn University at the Ole Miss Challenge.
It was the second competition of the spring season for the Mays Landing resident. The sophomore came in second last week at the Florida State Relays.
Antonucci was a 2017 Meet of Champions winner in the javelin, a two-time state champion and a two-time Press Track Athlete of the Year with the Spartans. He also excelled on Spirit’s football team as a kicker.
Alex Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) was 19th in the 400 (49.02) for Bucknell at the Raleigh Relays.
Shaq Boyd (EHT) won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.46 seconds for the host Broncs at the Rider 5-Way Meet. Michael Cephas (Vineland) and Julian Santana (Vineland) ran on the winning 4x100 relay (41.27).
Eric Barnes (EHT) was sixth in the 800 (1:55.17) for Rutgers at the Rider 5-Way. At the Florida Relays, Will Berger (Lower Cape May Regional) was third in the 3,000 steeplechase, and John Mooers (Middle Township) was 13th in the discus (158-5).
Devin Martin (St. Joseph) and DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) had school record-breaking performances for Georgian Court at the Monmouth Season Opener. Martin was second in the 110 hurdles (15.15) and broke the school’s triple jump record (13.99 meters). Lamar-Baldwin was on the record-breaking second-place 4x400 relay (4:05.05).
John Nguyen (Absegami) was second in the 110 hurdles (15.46) for Rowan, which finished first out of 29 schools in team scoring at the Danny Curran Invitational in Chester, Pennsylvania. Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) was third in the 200 (22.12). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was 12th in the 800 (1:58.83), and Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional) was 13th in the 400 (50.52).
Women’s track and field
Host Rider won the Rider 5-Way Meet. Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) won the 800 in 2 minutes, 18.19 seconds. Yvette Assongba (Vineland) was second int he 100 hurdles (15.43). Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) was second in the 400 hurdles (1:03.55). Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) was second in the high jump (1.60 meters).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) was fourth in the discus (38.11 meters) for Sacred Heart at the Rider 5-Way. Alicia Forrest (Wildwood Catholic) ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay for Saint Joseph’s.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) was second in the long jump (18 feet, 1.75 inches) for the host school at the Monmouth Season Opener. She was also third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.63 seconds) and second in the triple jump (38-3.25).
Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was 11th in the javelin (141-8) for Rutgers at the Florida Relays.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern) won the 1,500 (4:36.94) for Coast Guard at the Navy Spring Meet in Annapolis, Maryland.
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) ran a personal-best 5:38.36 in the 1,500 for Ursinus at the Danny Curran Invitational in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain on West Virginia’s third-place first varsity four at the Occoquan Sprints in Fairfax, Virginia. The Mountaineers won their preliminary heat earlier in the day.
Men’s lacrosse
Three St. Augustine Prep grads contributed to Delaware’s 15-7 win over Fairfield. Charlie Kitchen had three goals and two assists, Joe Eisele had two goals and an assist, and Dean DiSimone added and assist.
Dylan Jinks (Southern) had a goal and an assist in Hartford’s 14-10 loss to Albany.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) scored in Coker’s 17-6 loss to Queens (North Carolina).
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) had a goal and an assist in Amherst’s 23-12 win over Middlebury.
In Eastern’s 19-6 loss to Dickinson, Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 5 of 8 faceoffs, and Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) scored.
In FDU-Florham’s 8-6 win over Drew, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had five ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Michael Adragna (Southern) added three caused turnovers.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May Regional) scored twice in Kean’s 10-8 win over Manhattanville.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored in Lebanon Valley’s 14-6 win over Alvernia.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) had a goal and an assist in Lynchburg’s 24-5 win over Shenandoah.
Nick DeOliveira (Lacey Township) had seven ground balls and won 9 of 11 faceoffs in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s 26-3 win over Bard. He had six ground balls and won 8 of 10 faceoffs in a 23-10 win over Skidmore.
Aidan Baltz (St. Augustine) had five ground balls and won 12 of 22 faceoffs in Ursinus’ 16-13 win over Swarthmore.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Limestone, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 31 assists, and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had eight kills. In a 3-1 loss to Barton, Davis had 36 assists and seven digs, and Maxwell had 14 kills. In a 3-0 win over Mount Olive, Davis had 42 assists and six digs, and Maxwell had 18 kills. In a 3-2 win over North Greenville, Davis had 48 assists and seven digs, and Maxwell had 24 kills and six digs.
Men’s tennis
Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won his singles match 6-0, 6-2 in The College of New Jersey’s 9-0 win over Ramapo.
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won her singles match 6-1, 6-2, and won her doubles match 7-5 in Bloomsburg’s 5-2 win over Millersville.
