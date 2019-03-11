Two Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic Conference awards Monday.
Lacey Township High School graduate Ray Hughes was named Baseball Pitcher of the Week, and Michelle Pascrell was selected as the Women’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week.
Hughes struck out 11 over five scoreless innings to lead the Ospreys to a 3-0 victory over Albright College on Saturday. The Forked River resident gave just three hits and walked one.
This season, Hughes has a 2-0 record with a conference-leading 17 strikeouts.
The right-hander has not allowed a run in 10 innings, holding opponents to a .121 batting average.
Stockton is 4-0.
Pascrell scored a team-high three goals with one assist in the Ospreys’ 14-11 loss to Albright on Saturday. The rookie midfielder also had four ground balls and two caused turnovers on defense.
This was the second consecutive week she earned the NJAC award.
Pascrell leads Stockton (2-1) in goals (19), points (16) and caused turnovers (nine).
She is tied for the team lead with 10 ground balls.
Softball: Stockton scored four runs in the fourth inning en route to a 6-1 victory over Simpson College (Iowa) in the third game of its week-long schedule in Clermont, Florida.
Stockton then beat Lake Forrest College (Illinois) 8-3 to improve to 3-1.
The Ospreys split two season-opening games Sunday.
Alexandra Cosenzo went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored. She hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Carli Shaw and Leah McCray each had an RBI.
The Ospreys’ Samantha Huetter earned the victory.
The sophomore gave three hits and one run over four innings.
In the win over Lake Forrest, Murzello went 2 for 4 with an RBI. McCray went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Women’s lacrosse: Melanie Patterson scored four goals, and Pascrell added three to lead Stockton to a 15-4 victory over over New Paltz (New York).
Stockton improved to 3-1.
Pascrell had two ground balls and one caused turnovers. Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) also scored three goals and had one assist.
Jennifer Toal scored once and added two ground balls.
The Ospreys’ Tamara Torales, Danielle Graham and Jennifer Toal each scored one goal. Kylie Evans had two ground balls and one caused turnover.
Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) made five saves for Stockton.
Women’s tennis: The Ospreys lost 5-4 to East Stroudsburg University (Pennsylvania) in the second of its five spring-break matches in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
The two teams split in singles, but Stockton dropped two of three in doubles.
The Ospreys’ Renee Wornowicz and Taylor Searles won third doubles.
Emily Steinberg won 6-3, 6-4 at second singles, and Brenna Samuels won 6-1, 6-0 at fifth singles.
Hailey Johnson won 3-6, 7-6, 10-7 at sixth singles for Stockton (7-5).
From Sunday
Softball: Stockton split the first two games of its weeklong slate of games in Clermont, Florida.
The Ospreys beat Utica College (New York) 14-10 and lost 7-4 to University of Mount Union (Ohio).
Utica was leading 3-0 in the top of the second inning, but the Ospreys scored five runs in the bottom half and then four runs in the third to take a 9-3 lead.
Utica tied the game in the fifth, but Stockton responded with a five-run bottom of the fifth to cap its scoring.
The Ospreys’ Meg Murzello went 3 for 4 with three runs.
Leah McCray went 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Angie Dunphy scored two runs and Cosenzo had one RBI.
In the loss to Mount Union, Murzello went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Casey Schieda scored two runs.
Women’s tennis: Stockton lost 6-3 to Lawrence Technological University (Michigan) in the first of five spring-break matches in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
The Ospreys’ Samuels had a 6-0, 6-2 win at fifth singles, the team’s lone victory on the court. Stockton (7-5) earned its other points by forfeit in the sixth singles and third doubles.
