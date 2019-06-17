Josh Hood wrapped up an impressive freshman season at the Universit of Pennsylvania with national honors.
Hood, a 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, was named to the National College Baseball Writers Association All-American first team last week.
The shortstop started 41 games for the Quakers, batting .331 with 42 RBIs, 42 runs scored and a team-leading eight home runs. His 60 hits were the most by a freshman in program history.
He was a unanimous selection as Ivy League Rookie of the Year as well as an All-Ivy first-team selection and named to the All-Big 5 team.
Mercer County College sophomore outfielder Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American first team last week.
The Ventnor resident hit .439 (83 for 189) with 65 runs, 15 doubles, six triples, 12 homers and 58 RBIs in 52 games. He will transfer to George Washington next season.
Field hockey
Katie Heck (Cedar Creek) who recently graduated Cum Laude from Cabrini in just three years was named to the Atlantic East All-Academic Team and the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic team for the third consecutive year.
She will return to play as a Graduate Student at Cabrini this fall while pursuing a masters degree in criminology and criminal justice.
