Immaculata University sophomore softball player Keani Hindle hit four home runs last week.
Hindle, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from Seaville, went 4 for 4 with a double, two homers and seven RBIs in Immaculata’s 11-0 win over Widener.
She went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs in a 9-1 win over Delaware Valley and 2 for 4 with a three-run homer in a 4-0 win over Marywood. She singled and drove in two runs in a 4-2 win over Catholic. She also singled, doubled and scored in a 6-5 win over Catholic.
In 22 games, the infielder is leading her team in batting average (.457), RBIs (34), home runs (seven), doubles (five) and triples (five). She also has 15 runs scored.
Faith Hegh (Mainland) doubled and scored in Alabama-Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Middle Tennessee.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Central Connecticut State’s 6-3 win over Holy Cross.
Haley Hulitt (Cumberland Regional) went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in Drexel’s 17-2 win over Coppin State. She scored the go-ahead run in a 3-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. She wnt 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, two run and four RBIs in a 12-0 win over UNC Wilmington.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings and did not get a decision in Manhattan’s 6-3 loss to Columbia. She pitched two shutout innings in relief in a 4-0 loss to Marist.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and a walk with one strikeout, in Maryland-Baltimore County’s 7-0 win over Norfolk State.
Cheyenne Meyer (Cedar Creek) hit a pinch-hit two-run single in Morehead State’s 6-5 loss to Dayton.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) hit an RBI double and scored in Rider’s 12-5 loss to Wagner.
Kaila Smith (Millville) went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer run, two runs and four RBIs in Wagner’s 12-5 win over Rider. She hit a two-run homer and scored another run in an 8-3 win over Rider.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) had two hits in Bloomfield’s 2-1 win over Nyack.
Carly Testa (St. Joseph) hit a solo homer and scored another run in Caldwell’s 4-1 win over Dominican. She went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 13-1 win over Concordia. She went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs in a 17-7 win over Holy Family.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) hit a three-run homer and scored another in Chestnut Hill’s 6-2 win over Millersville. She had a double, a triple, a run and the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning of a 6-5 win over Bloomfield. She had a double and a run in a 12-8 loss to Caldwell.
Naomi Stas (Pinelands) went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Jefferson’s 9-7 win over Dominican.
Tymera Crudup (Barnegat) had a single and a double in Lincoln’s 9-1 loss to Bowie State. She had an RBI single in a 10-3 loss to Bowie State. She had two hits and two stolen bases in a 13-2 loss to Bluefield State.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) went 3 for 4 with a two-run double in Lock Haven’s 4-2 loss to Shippensburg. She had two hits and an RBI in an 8-5 loss to Indiana (Pennsylvania).
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) had two hits, including a two-run double, in New Haven’s 6-0 win over Pace.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) had two hits, including a double, in Nyack’s 2-1 loss to Bloomfield. She had a double and a run in a 6-3 loss to Post. She went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs in a 9-5 win over the University of the Sciences.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) had a double and a run scored in Slippery Rock’s 6-0 win over Seton Hill. She hit a two-run double in a 9-3 loss to Edinboro.
Freshman Marissa Varela (EHT) was named the ECAC North Player of the Month for March.
She hit .579 in 12 games, striking out only once, for the Pioneers. She hit five doubles, two triples and one home run. Varela knocked in 27 runs and scored 14.
She also had seven games in which she had multiple hits and RBIs.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) singled and drove in two runs in Cabrini’s 5-1 win over Keystone. She had a double and a run in a 6-3 win over Keystone. She went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs in a 16-6 win over Wesley.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) had two hits in Centenary’s 5-3 win over New Jersey City.
In Neumann’s 8-0 win over Keystone, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Kate Korte (EHT) had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts.
In a 5-4 win over Alvernia, Lagroteria had a single, a double and a run. In an 11-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Lagroteria had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Korte added two hits and two RBIs.
In a 13-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Lagroteria hit a two-run single, Korte had a single, a double and a run. Wisser pitched a five-inning complete game with one strikeout.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs in Penn State-Brandywine’s 15-6 win over Delaware Valley. She had two hits and a run in a 4-2 win over Delaware Valley. She had two hits and a run in a7-4 loss to PSU Hazleton.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Erika Holowka (Lacey Township) was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Month for March.
She went 8-1 with two saves in 11 appearances. She pitched four complete games, allowing 57 hits and 19 earned runs, in 502/3 innings for a 2.62 ERA.
In Rosemont’s 16-15 win over Eastern, Samantha Defrancisco (Cumberland) went 3 for 4 with a run and three RBIs, and Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) singled, scored two and drove in two. In a 6-2 win over Cairn, Defrancico had two hits and a run, and Hagerty had two hits, a run and an RBI.
Kimmy Musarra (Millville) had two hits and an RBI in Rutgers-Camden’s 4-1 loss to Ramapo.
Sam Morton (Mainland) went 4 for 5 with an RBI in Rutgers-Newark’s 11-8 win over Montclair State. She had two hits and two RBIs in a 14-4 loss to Stockton.
On April 1, Wesley’s Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week. In four games the previous week, Monzo hit .750 (6 for 8) with six RBIs, a pair of doubles and a run scored.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Erskine, Brennan Davis (Southern) had two kills, 35 assists and seven digs, and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 19 kills and five digs.
In a 3-0 win over Emmanual, Davis had 35 assists, a kill and four digs, and Maxwell had 15 kills and five digs.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won her doubles match 6-3 in Rutgers’ 6-1 loss to Iowa. She won her singles match 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 and her doubles 6-3 in a 4-3 victory over Nebraska.
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won 6-3, 6-1 in singles, and won her doubles match 6-3 win Bloomsburg’s 7-0 win over Virginia State. She won 6-0, 6-0, and won her doubles match 6-1 in a 4-0 win over Shepherd.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 5-4 loss to Penn State-Abington, Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won her singles 8-3 and her doubles 8-3. Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles 8-3, and the doubles pairing of Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) and Morgan Dempsey (Schalick; Vineland resident) won 8-5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.