Cumberland County College announced last week that Giuseppe Lamberti will take over as the new head coach of the men’s soccer team.
Lamberti coached Camden County College for seven seasons before making his way to Cumberland. He finished with a 105-13-5 record and led the team to a No. 1 national ranking in his final season.
“We feel really good,” Cumberland Director of Athletics Keith Gorman said. “It’s a guy we had our eyes on.”
“Soccer is very important to our community.”
Taking over a team that finished 0-12-1 this past fall, Lamberti knows he’s in for a new kind of test.
“It’s not going to happen overnight or be a cake walk,” Lamberti said. “It’s going to take time, dedication and work.”
The 37-year-old also brought with him his entire coaching staff from Camden, which he considered to be a major factor in the Cougars’ success.
Gorman is confident with a coach of Lamberti’s caliber, the men’s soccer program can see significant improvement in just a few years.
“We are very hopeful,” Gorman said. “I believe with his ability to recruit, we will have a very quick turnaround in about two or three years.”
That ability to recruit played a crucial role in Lamberti’s success in Camden. In his seven seasons, he recruited players from Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Australia, France, Bolivia and Sweden.
“Every kid from high school is expecting that scholarship letter to come from (schools like) Duke, North Carolina and Maryland,” Lamberti said on the difficulties of recruiting to smaller schools. “I always like to over-recruit.”
According to Gorman, Lamberti has already been busy recruiting for Cumberland.
“He’s shown his ability to recruit already,” Gorman said. “We’ve got a couple recruits already in.”
Giuseppe graduated from Eastern Regional High School in 2000 before playing soccer for Camden County College. He applied to be an assistant coach in Camden in 2007, and found himself taking the reigns as head coach two years later when Tom Freeman stepped down to coach at Delsea Regional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.