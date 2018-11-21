Glenn Lasco and Joey Rogers, Mainland Regional High School graduates, continued their hot start to their freshman season for Lehigh University men’s swimming.
Lasco won the 50-yard freestyle (20.82 seconds) in a 202-80 win over Lafayette. He also won the 100 free (42.25), beating Rogers by 2.22 seconds.
Rogers won the 100 individual medley in 52.23.
Lehigh is 4-1 in dual meets to start the season. The Mountain Hawks are competing at the U.S. Winter National Championships in Greenbsoro, North Carolina, which began Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) finished fifth in the 200 backstroke (personal best 1:45.42) for Yale at the Ohio State Invitational.
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was eighth in the 1,650 freestyle (17:25.96) for Montclair at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational. He swam on the 12th-place 800 free relay (7:23.08) and was 11th in the 400 individual medley (4:24.10).
Women’s swimming
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) was fifth in the 3-meter dive (309.9 points) at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational in Pittsburgh. She also took seventh in the 1-meter dive (369.60). On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Diver of the Week.
Melanie Milam (Vineland) finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:19.07) for Stevenson at the Diamond City Invitational in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She swam on the sixth-place 200 free relay (1:47.68) and seventh-place medley relay (4:15.92). On the second day, she swam on the fifth-place 200 medley relay (1:56.85) and was fifth in the 400 individual medley (5:01.21).
Wrestling
Nick Racanelli (Southern) picked up three victories at 165 pounds for Wilkes, which swept its four matches at the Southeast Duals in Salem, Virginia. He won a 4-2 decision in a 27-13 win over Averett, and scored pins in wins over Greensboro (33-10) and Otterbein (30-21).
Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) won by pin in 1:12 at 197 in Wilkes’ win over Greensboro. Cody Dix (EHT) won by pin at 149 in a 49-0 win over Bluefield.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) won a 6-2 decision for Castleton in a 25-12 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
Luke Moynihan (Lacey Township) won an 11-5 decision at 141 in Johnson & Wales’ 43-7 win over Rhode Island College.
Field hockey
North Carolina completed the perfect season, going 23-0 and winning the NCAA Division I national championship. The Tar Heels beat Wake Forest 4-1 in the semifinals, and beat Maryland 2-0 in the final. Julia Herrington (Ocean City) is on the team.
Middlebury won the D-III national title, upending previously unbeaten Rowan 4-2 in the semifinals, and Tufts 2-0 in the final. Erin Hogan (Egg Harbor Township) is on Middlebury.
Men’s golf
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) won his first career individual title for Ursinus on Oct. 29. Hodgdon shot a 76 at the Arcadia Invitational to wrap up the Bears’ final match of the fall season. He helped the Bears finish second in team scoring.
Football
R.J. D’Amico (St. Augustine) was named the Liberty League Special Teams Performer of the Week on Monday. In a 44-42 loss to Utica in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Scotty Whitelaw Bowl on Saturday, he returned eight kickoffs for 162 yards. He also had five tackles.
