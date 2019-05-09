Eleven Stockton University women's track and field athletes, including first-team selection Charlotte Leon, earned All-Conference recognition from the New Jersey Athletic Conference on Wednesday for their performances at last weekend's conference championships.
The Ospreys finished third in the women's team scoring with 108 points at the event, which was held Saturday and Sunday in Galloway Township.
Leon, a sophomore, earned first-team honors by winning the hammer throw — Stockton's only victory at the event — with a toss of 46.23 meters. Honorable mention honors went to third-place finishers, and Leon also earned that by finishing third in the discus.
Jeanmarie Harvey, a freshman pole vaulter, was the team's only second-place finisher, and earned NJAC second team with a height of 3.05.
Abby Lodge earned two honorable mentions by finishing third in the 400 meter dash and while participating on the 4x100 relay. Freshman Jy'Asia Bivins, Erica Burdsall (Cumberland Regional H.S.) and Jenna Walker (Barnegat) earned honorable mention with Lodge in the 4x100, which set a school-record in 49.32 seconds.
Rachael Leyrer (Buena Regional) was third in the 100 hurdles to earn honorable mention. Other third-place finishers were Lauren Tigue (triple jump), Randi Lyn Hornyak (shot put), freshman Lauren Preston (pole vault) and freshman Jessie Klenk (heptathlon).
