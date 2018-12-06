Stockton University baseball has a new head coach.
The university announced Thursday that Dave Lorber, 34, was named head coach, making him the first full-time coach in the history of the program.
Until recently, the role of head coach considered a part-time position.
"It's an exciting time for Stockton University, Stockton University athletics and the baseball program," Lorber said. "And it's a really exciting time for myself and my family, as it's a bit of a homecoming for us."
Lorber, a Freehold Township native, spent the last six years as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I George Washington University in Washington. This season will be his first as a college head coach.
For him, the most exciting part of the job will be the chance to influence the lives of his players.
"When I think about my career, and I think about some of the most influential people in it, it's head coaches," Lorber said. "We have that chance to impact lives on a daily basis."
Lorber saw an opening for the head coach position and immediately applied. For him, the prospect of coming back to coach in his home state was too much to pass over.
The level of competition that resides in New Jersey Athletic Conference baseball was also enticing.
"Being from New Jersey, you know about the prowess that is NJAC baseball," Lorber said. "You're arguably in one of the top Division III conferences in the country."
"Multiple national championships in many sports have come out of the NJAC, including baseball," he added.
During his days as a student-athlete, Lorber jumped around to several colleges.
After playing two seasons at Brookdale Community College, he transferred to West Virginia for a semester and then played for Central Connecticut State in his final year.
Lorber graduated with a degree in history. He also had a political science minor.
"I was going to go into the NYPD before my first coaching job," Lorber said. "(Former Eastern University head coach) Matt Midkiff offered me a job, I accepted, and I haven't looked back since."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.