Fordham University senior Lauren Holden on Sunday became the latest player in Rams basketball history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
Holden, a 2015 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, scored seven in a 72-50 loss to Dayton.
Needing two points, the 5-foot-5 guard hit a step-back 3-pointer, the 187th triple of her collegiate career, to push her past the milestone.
Stephanie Gaitley (Ocean City H.S. class of 1978) is in her eighth season as Fordham’s head coach. The Rams are 12-7 (3-2 Atlantic 10).
Holden went into last week needing 13 points to reach 1,000. She scored 11 and had four rebounds and six assists in a 47-44 loss to Virginia Commonwealth.
Holden was the 2015 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a three-time first-team Press All-Star. She scored 2,476 points at Lower, the second most points all-time by a girl in Cape May County high school history.
This season, Holden is third on her team with an average of 8.9 points per game. She is shooting 31 percent from 3-point range. She also has 35 rebounds and 46 assists in 19 games, averaging 38.4 minutes.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had three points and three rebounds in Georgian Court’s 64-35 loss to Jefferson. She had 24 points and nine rebounds in a 69-61 win over Concordia.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had eight points, six rebounds and five steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 57-45 loss to Bloomfield.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had three points and two rebounds in Jefferson’s 64-35 win over Georgian Court.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland Regional) had six points and 12 rebounds in Albright’s 58-40 win over Alvernia. She had 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 55-42 win over Lebanon Valley.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had four points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 86-56 win over Immaculata.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 13 points and six rebounds in Cairn’s 91-46 loss to Rosemont. She had 13 points and five rebounds in a 67-55 win over Cedar Crest.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had seven points and five rebounds in Catholic’s 75-64 loss to Elizabethtown. She had 15 points and six rebounds in a 57-51 win over Susquehanna.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 15 in Delaware Valley’s 72-68 win over FDU-Florham.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) scored 13 in Emerson’s 58-52 win over Fisher.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Kean’s 69-64 win over New Jersey City.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) grabbed seven rebounds in Lebanon Valley’s 75-58 loss to Messiah. She had four rebounds in a 55-42 loss to Albright.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in Rowan’s 81-62 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had 11 points and three rebounds in an 82-75 win over New Jersey City.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 64-51 win over Arcadia.
Men’s swimming
Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) and Michael Illick (Middle Township) swam on FDU-Florham’s second-place 200-medley relay team (1 minute, 43.18 seconds) during a 126-114 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.
Atkins won the 200 free (1:57.48), the 100 backstroke (1:02.5) and the 200 backstroke (2:15.79). Illick won the 200 breaststroke (2:29.49) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.16).
Brandon McKenzie (Brigantine resident) swam on the winning 400-yard medley relay team (3:24.46) for Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a tri-meet with New York (won 207-93) and Williams (won 207-87). McKenzie also won the 100 breaststroke (58.67). Justin Liu (Mainland Regional) was third in the 50 free (21.31), and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:23.32).
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) won the 1,000 free (10:58.50) for Montclair State in a 143-114 win over Ramapo. He was second in the 500 free (5:03.81).
In The College of New Jersey’s 169-124 win over Southern Connecticut State, Brett Clauhs (Mainland) finished third in the 1,650 free (17:36.25). Derek Kneisel (Mainland) was second in the 200 backstroke (1:58.38) and third in the 100 backstroke (53.12).
Joe Ianelli (Atlantic City) picked up exhibition wins in the 1-meter (248.10 points) and 3-meter (236.93) dives for Seton Hall in a 147-87 win over Monmouth.
Women’s swimming
Alyssa Chain (Ocean City) was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.04) for Iona in a 208-72 loss to Fairfield.
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was fourth in the 1,000 free (9:58.35) for Indiana in a 172-128 loss to Michigan.
Jenna Carastro (Vineland) was third in the 200 backstroke for Richmond in a 181-115 loss to Villanova.
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) was second in the 50 free (23.94) for South Carolina in a 193-107 win over Georgia Tech.
Sammy Boswell (Mainland) anchored Dickinson’s winning 200 medley relay (1:55.06) in a 108-85 win over Cabrini. She also won the 50 free (25.70) and 100 butterfly (1:03.62). For Cabrini, Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) swam on the winning 200 freestyle (1:53.37).
Bailey Howarth (Egg Harbor Township) swam on Rowan’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:48.54) during a quad-meet with Stevens Institute of Technology (won 176-85), Swarthmore (won 181-80) and Johns Hopkins (lost 157-102). She also won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.14), and finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:27.30 and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:15.38).
Melanie Milam (Vineland) swam on Stevenson’s winning 400 medley relay (4:08.95) in a tri-meet with Messiah (lost 125-68) and Immaculata (won 122-32). She was also second in the 200 IM (2:18.83). In a 143-69 win over Gallaudet, she swam on the winning 200 medley (2:02.85) and 400 free (4:03.31) relays.
Also against Gallaudet, Milam won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.17) and took second in the 200 free (2:19.51).
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (145.12) and 3-meter (174.97) dives in William Paterson’s 67-38 win over Bard.
