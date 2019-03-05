Lauren Holden and the Fordham University women’s basketball team are hoping to make a tournament run.
Holden, a 2015 Lower Cape May Regional graduate, is in her final season at Fordham. The Rams are the No. 2 seed in the 10-team Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.
Coached by Stephanie Gaitley (Ocean City H.S. class of 1978), the Rams (22-8, 13-3) earned a share of the A-10 regular-season title with Virginia Commonwealth.
It’s the first A-10 regular season title in program history.
Holden helped the Rams push their winning streak to nine games last week.
She had seven points and five rebounds in a 57-48 win over Dayton. She scored four in a 51-41 win over Saint Joseph’s, which locked up a share of the regular-season title.
Holden, one of the team captains, leads the Rams in minutes (38.1 per game). She averages 9.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
The 2015 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year and three-time first-team All-Star scored 2,476 career points in high school.
The Rams will play either No. 7 George Mason or No. 10 Massachusetts at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. A tournament win would earn Fordham a berth in the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Grace Sacco (Ocean City) had two points and two assists in North Carolina Wilmington’s 83-54 loss to Northeastern.
Dana DiRenzo (St. Joseph) had five points and three rebounds in St. Francis Brooklyn’s 101-77 win over Bryant.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Georgian Court’s 75-74 win over Goldey-Beacom. She had nine points and 12 rebounds in a 61-58 loss to Felician.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had four points and two rebounds for Goldey-Beacom in a 75-74 loss to Georgian Court. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 73-69 win over Wilmington.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 14 points, four rebounds and two steals in American’s 80-66 loss to Lehigh. He had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in an 86-66 win over Holy Cross.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored four in Howard’s 75-69 win over Morgan State. He had four points and two assists in an 81-76 win over Savannah State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had 10 points and nine rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 68-47 win over Duquesne. He had 18 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in a 64-58 win over George Washington.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had 21 points and five rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 89-81 win over Mansfield.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in Chestnut Hill’s 86-81 loss to Jefferson. He had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 83-79 loss to the University of the Sciences.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Pace’s 80-68 loss to Saint Rose. He had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-61 win over Franklin Pierce in a Northeast-10 Conference Tournament game. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds in an 86-66 loss to Le Moyne in a tournament game.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had six points, three rebounds and two steals in District of Columbia’s 78-72 loss to Molloy.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the University of Sciences’ 83-79 win over Chestnut Hill.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 17 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Drew’s 71-68 win over Neumann in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament. He had 21 points and seven rebounds in a 77-69 win over Marymount. He had six points and eight rebounds in a 77-62 loss to Brandeis.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had 13 points and four rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 73-65 win over Plattsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. He had a rebound and an assist in a 90-56 loss to Williams in the second round.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 15 points and three rebounds in Moravian’s 86-65 win over Keene State in the first round of the D-III tourney. He had 14 points and four rebounds in an 83-72 second-round loss to Hamilton.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to Barton, Brennan Davis (Southern Regional) had 12 digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 17 kills, three assists and three digs.
Men’s lacrosse
In Delaware’s 14-6 win over Saint Joseph’s, Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) had four goals and two assists, and Joe Eisele (St. Augustine) added three goals and two assists. In a 17-9 loss to Villanova, Kitchen had a goal and an assist, and Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) scored three.
Dylan Jinks (Southern) had two goals and two assists in Hartford’s 14-13 loss to Marist. He had three goals and an assist in a 16-9 loss to Harvard.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) scooped four ground balls in Michigan’s 16-11 win over St. John’s.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Coker’s 14-9 win over Mars Hill.
Patrick Quinn (Lacey Township) scored twice in Georgian Court’s 9-8 loss to Wheeling Jesuit. He also scored in a 24-8 loss to Saint Leo.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) scored three in Amherst’s 24-6 win over Colby.
Ryan Mahon (Lacey Township) had an assist and three ground balls in Arcadia’s 10-6 loss to DeSales. He had an assist and two ground balls in a 6-5 loss to Delaware Valley.
In Eastern’s 13-6 loss to St. Mary’s (Maryland), Anthony Firmani (Southern) had seven ground balls and won 11 of 18 faceoffs, and Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) added an assist and three ground balls.
In FDU-Florham’s 17-6 win over Rosemont, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had an assist, four ground balls and five caused turnovers. Michael Adragna (Southern) had six ground balls and a team-record eight caused turnovers, and Kyle Conrad (Ocean City) added a goal, an assist and three ground balls.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) had an assist in Lebanon Valley’s 9-6 loss to Frostburg State.
Hunter Faunce (Mainland) made eight saves in more than 40 minutes of Neumann’s 15-10 loss to Farmingdale State.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 11-8 loss to Delaware, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had two goals, two caused turnovers and three draw controls, and Allison Hunter (Middle) added two draw controls.
Allison Andres (Millville) had two goals, an assist and two draw controls in Eastern’s 19-17 loss to Neumann.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had a goal, an assist, four ground balls and two caused turnovers in Hood’s 22-0 win over Waynesburg.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had two goals, two assists and four ground balls in Rowan’s 17-7 win over Ursinus.
In Widener’s 14-5 loss to Swarthmore, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) added two ground balls and a draw control.
