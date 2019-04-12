Stockton University's men's lacrosse team beat Rosemont 29-3 at home in a Colonial States Athletic Conference matchup Saturday.
Sophomore Luc Swedlund had four goals and two assists for Stockton (12-2, 4-0). Swedlund also scored his 100th career goal in his 30th game played, making him the fastest to ever reach the milestone in school history. His 101 goals are tied for 10th all-time at Stockton.
Junior Erik Anderson also had four goals for the Ospreys. Sophomore Zach Wechsler (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) had two, and freshman Chase Mendyck (Lower Cape May Regional) added one.
Stockton will host Messiah College at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball: Stockton lost the second game of its back-to-back with 11th-ranked The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup Friday in Galloway Township.
Freshmen Brendan Doherty and Shawn Eldridge each had hits for the Ospreys (13-9, 3-5). Doherty also had a stolen base.
The Lions outhit Stockton 17-2 and improved to 20-3 (7-1).
Stockton, which lost to TCNJ 17-1 on Thursday, will travel to Ramapo for a doubleheader Saturday. The first game will start at 11:30 a.m.
