Gillian McCarthy (Mainland Regional H.S.) pitched a five-inning no-hitter, allowing three walks and striking out two, for the University of Maryland in Baltimore County softball team’s 13-0 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
McCarthy, a freshman left-hander from Northfield, also allowed two runs, one earned, with two strikeouts in six innings to get the win in a 5-3 victory over Eastern Shore.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) pitched a five-inning one-hit shutout, striking out five, in Mahattan’s 8-0 win over Saint Peter’s. In that same game, she went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) went 2 for 3 with a run scored in Rider’s 3-2 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. She hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning of a 4-2 win over FDU.
Kaila Smith (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in Wagner’s 5-4 win over Sacred Heart. It was the junior’s seventh homer of the season and the 19th of her career, which is fourth all-time at the school.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Bloomfield’s 7-5 win over University of the Sciences.
In Caldwell’s 9-7 loss to Georgian Court, Carly Testa (St. Joseph) and Sara Raubertas (St. Joseph) each had a hit, a run and an RBI. In a 6-3 win over Molloy, Testa hit a two-run single. In a 13-2 win over Post, Testa had three RBIs and a run.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) had two hits in Chestnut Hill’s 2-0 win over Dominican.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) had a singled and a double in Florida Tech’s 3-2 win over Florida Southern.
Bobbie Beck (Absegami) got the win, allowing a run in 3 2/3 innings, for Georgian Court in a 9-7 win over Caldwell. In a 9-5 win over Quinnes, Mikaela Power (St. Joseph) had two hits and a run, and Beck improved to 4-1, pitching the last 3 2/3 shutout innings and striking out three. The Lions (39-6) had won 22 of their last 23 games and are ranked 19th nationally in NCAA Division II.
Naomi Stas (Pinelands) pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out four, in Jefferson’s 7-0 win over Holy Family. She went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Tymera Crudup (Barnegat) went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in Lincoln’s 23-0 win over Trinity.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) went 3 for 3 in Lock Haven’s 5-0 win over Indiana (Pennsylvania).
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) had a hit, a run and an RBI in New Haven’s 11-9 win over Le Moyne.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland Regional) had a single, a double and a run in Nyack’s 12-4 loss to Wilmington. She hit a solo home run in a 6-1 win over Felician.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) had a double, two runs and an RBI in Slippery Rock’s 12-6 win over IUP.
Megan Master (Atlantic City) pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing a hit and striking out one, for USciences in a 7-1 win over Bloomfield.
Marissa Varela (EHT) went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Alfred State’s 9-3 loss to Nazareth.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in Cabrini’s 9-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had a hit and three runs in an 18-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) had a single, a double and two RBIs in Centenary’s 5-4 loss to Cedar Crest. She went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in an 8-6 win over Cedar Crest.
Malia Hindle (Ocean City) scored a run and drove in a run in Coast Guard’s 14-3 win over St. Joseph (Connecticut).
Ella Glenn (EHT) had a single and a double in Franklin & Marshall’s 8-0 win over Muhlenberg.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City), Malia’s sister, went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in Immaculata’s 9-1 win over Rosemont. She had a hit, two runs and an RBI in a 10-0 win over Rosemont. She hit an RBI double in a 6-1 win over Washington College. She had two hits and a run in a 3-1 win over Washington. Hindle also hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning of a 2-1 win over Wesley and an RBI double in a 4-1 loss to Wesley.
In Neumann’s 12-0 win over Marywood, Kate Korte (EHT) had a double, a triple, six RBIs and a run. Bri Lagroteria (EHT) went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched a one-hit, five-inning shutout. She struck out two.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 3 for 3 with two runs in Penn State- Brandywine’s 8-6 loss to Cedar Crest. She had a single, two runs and two RBIs in a 12-1 win over PSU-Scranton and 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI in a 25-2 win over PSU-Scranton.
Samantha DeFrancico (Cumberland) had a single, a triple and a run scored in Rosemont’s 9-1 loss to Immaculata. In a 7-5 win over Keystone, Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) had two hits and two RBIs.
Korie Hague (Vineland) had a game-tying, pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Rowan’s comeback 3-2 win over Arcadia.
Kimmy Musarra (Millville) singled and scored in Rutgers-Camden’s 2-1 win over Stockton. She had two runs scored in a 9-8 win over Catholic. She went 4 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in a 5-3 win over William Paterson.
Sam Morton (Mainland) hit a double in Rutgers-Newark’s 1-0 loss to Ramapo. She had a single, a run and an RBI in an 8-1 win over New Jersey City.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Wesley’s 12-4 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She had two hits in a 2-1 loss to Immaculata.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) and Sydney Kaplan won the third doubles match 6-0 in Rutgers’ 5-2 loss to Indiana.
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won the second singles match 6-2, 6-0 in Bloomsburg’s 7-0 win over Kutztown. She and Vitoria Nery won the first doubles match 6-4.
Men’s lacrosse
In Delaware’s 14-12 loss to Towson, Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) and Joe Eisele (St. Augustine) each scored four goals, and Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) added a goal and an assist.
Dylan Jinks (Southern) had three goals and three assists in Hartford’s 15-12 loss to Binghamton.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had two ground balls and a caused turnover in Michigan’s 11-9 loss to Rutgers. Earlier that week, he was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
James Rice (St. Augustine) scored in Sacred Heart’s 19-9 win over Binghamton.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) scored twice in Coker’s 11-6 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Gordon von Schmidt (Southern) had seven ground balls and a caused turnover in Albright’s 21-9 win over Alvernia.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) had three goals and an assist in Amherst’s 25-12 win over Bates.
In Eastern’s 13-8 win over FDU-Florham, Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) scored, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) had four ground balls and won 12 of 16 faceoffs. For FDU-Florham, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had four ground balls, four caused turnovers and won 6 of 16 faceoffs. Michael Adragna (Southern) had three ground balls and three caused turnovers, and Kyle Conrad (Ocean City) scored.
Randy Collins (Absegami) had four goals and an assist in Georgian Court’s 16-5 win over Post.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) had two goals and an assist in Kean’s 22-0 win over Keystone. He had four goals and two assists in a 22-15 loss to Montclair State.
Nick DeOliveira (Lacey Township) had nine ground balls and won 20 of 26 faceoffs in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s 20-8 win over Clarkson.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 19-11 loss to Duquesne, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had a goal, assists and six ground balls, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had an assist.
In Caldwell’s 16-15 overtime win over Post, Rachel Lucia (EHT) had a goal and an assist, and Mia Monacelli (EHT) made 18 saves.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland Regional) had three goals and an assist in Holy Family’s 15-13 win over Chestnut Hill. She scored three more in a 17-7 win over Felician.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) scored four goals in Jefferson’s 21-3 win over Nyack.
Morgon von Schmidt (Southern) had three ground balls and a caused turnover in Salisbury’s 10-9 win over York.
In Widener’s 19-11 win over Arcadia, Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists, and Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored twice.
Ashley Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored in Lourdes’ 15-9 win over Cleary.
She had an assist in a 16-6 loss to Indiana Tech.
