Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional H.S.) scored 14 points and grabbed two rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 80-72 loss to Niagara.
It was an early career-high for the freshman, who graduated from Mainland in 2017. He spent last season with Putnam Science Academy, a prep school in Connecticut.
In three games heading into Monday, he’s averaging nine points and 3.3 rebounds. The Bonnies are 1-2 and played late Monday night against Georgia State.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) scored 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists in American’s 63-51 loss to Northwestern. He had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals in a 68-44 win over New Hampshire.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds in Howard’s 108-51 win over Regent.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had 12 points and four rebounds in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 66-63 loss to Longwood.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had three points and two rebounds in Bloomsburg’s season-opening 80-79 overtime win over Georgian Court.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points and six rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 100-62 loss to Delaware. He had 14 points and five rebounds in a 62-55 win over Queens.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two rebounds in Pace’s 84-74 win over Adelphi. He had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 70-56 win over Felician.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the University of the Sciences’ 76-71 loss to Kutztown.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) had 12 points and 12 rebounds in Bryn Athyn’s 73-65 loss to Bethany.
In Cabrini’s 84-79 loss to Eastern, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic had 20 points and three rebounds and Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, seven assists and five rebounds. In a 75-61 loss to Baldwin Wallace, Trey Smith scored eight and DJ Smith added three points. In a 90-73 win over Houghton, DJ Smith had 17 points and five rebounds, and Trey Smith added six points, eight assists and two rebounds.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in Centenary’s 97-72 loss to Hamilton. He had six points and three rebounds in a 66-56 loss to Morrisville State.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine Prep) had eight points and eight rebounds in Drew’s 73-69 win over Wheaton. He had three points and seven rebounds in an 88-73 win over Washington & Lee.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 16 points and three rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 73-71 loss to Washington College. In an 80-57 loss to Shenandoah, Ethan Dubois had 10 points and four rebounds, and brother Jake Dubois (Southern) added three points.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had seven points and four rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 77-60 win over Goucher. He scored eight in an 86-77 win over Penn State Harrisburg. He had six points and four rebounds in a 78-76 loss to Widener.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) scored seven in Moravian’s 78-75 loss to William Paterson. He scored four in an 89-78 win over City College of New York, and scored nine in an 89-64 win over Penn College.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) scored three in Rowan’s 88-78 win over Neumann.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 17 points and eight rebounds in Rutgers-Camden’s 71-66 loss to Penn State Schuylkill. He had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 72-68 loss to Cairn.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 14 points in Widener’s 80-51 win over Penn State-Berks. He had 13 points in a 78-76 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.