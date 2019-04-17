Robert Wood (Mainland Regional H.S.) is leading the Jefferson University baseball team offensively this season.
In 37 games this season, the junior infielder from Northfield is batting a team-leading .355 (44 for 124) with 28 runs, eight doubles, two triples and 18 RBIs.
Last week, he went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in Jefferson's 15-11 loss to Chestnut Hill. He went 2 for 4 with a run in a 10-7 loss to Chestnut Hill. He went 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI in a 9-5 loss to Bloomfield. He doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 10-7 win over Bloomfield.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 3 in Delaware State's 10-0 win over Coppin State. He also went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple and a run in a 14-4 loss to Coppin State.
Anthony Boselli (Ocean City) had a single and two RBIs in Fairfield's 9-7 win over Hofstra. He went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs in an 8-2 win over Saint Peter's.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched two shutout innings with a strikeout in a 9-7 loss to Fairfield.
Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine Prep) pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Penn's 8-5 loss to Monmouth. In a 15-9 win over Princeton, Josh Hood (St. Augustine) singled and scored three runs. In a 1-0 win over Princeton, Eaise pitched the final two outs to get his first collegiate save.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) allowed four runs in four innings, striking out seven, for the no-decision for St. John's in a 9-8 win over Xavier in 14 innings.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) allowed four runs, three earned, and struck out six in seven innings to get the win in Bloomfield's 11-4 victory over Caldwell.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in Bloomsburg's 11-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. He went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs in a 9-8 loss to East Stroudsburg.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) went 4 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Felician's 2-1 win over Wilmington. He went 3 for 5 with a double, home run, four runs and three RBIs in an 18-12 win over Wilmington. He had an RBI single, three stolen bases and scored three runs in a 16-10 win over Post.
Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) went 2 for 3 with two runs in the University of the Sciences’ 17-4 loss to Goldey-Beacom. In a 9-6 win over Goldey-Beacom, Skinner hit two doubles and scored, and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) pitched five no-hit innings in relief with three strikeouts to get the decision. In a 6-5 loss to Goldey-Beacom, Skinner hit a two-run double and scored. In a 7-2 win over Caldwell, Skinner had two hits and a run, and Johnson added a single and a run. In an 18-3 win over Caldwell, Skinner went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) had a hit, two runs and an RBI in Alvernia’s 21-2 win over Rutgers-Newark. He hit a two-run homer in a 9-2 win over Albright.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs in Arcadia’s 8-7 loss to Keystone.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) singled and scored two runs in Cabrini’s 8-6 win over Penn State-Abington. He hit a solo homer in an 8-7 win over Marymount.
In Eastern’s 15-4 win over Marywood, Kyle Daddario (Cumberland Regional) went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) added two hits, a run and an RBI, and Nelson Ocasio (Vineland) pitched four innings, striking out six, to get the win. In a 7-5 loss to Delaware Valley, Daddario had a single and a double, and Foytik added an RBI single. In a 4-3 win over Delaware Valley, Foytik pitched a complete game, striking out six in seven innings.
In Mt. Aloysius’ 13-3 win over Hilbert, Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) was 3 for 5 with a double, two homers and five RBIs. His brother Michael McCourt (St. Augustine) allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings to improve to 6-0. He struck out 11.
Marty Cortellessa (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI in Neumann’s 14-5 win over Cairn.
In Rowan’s 6-2 win over Rutgers-Camden, Steven Hewa (Absegami) doubled. Justin Smith (Hammonton) allowed two runs and struck out 10 in 8 1/3 innings. Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief, striking out six, to get the win.
Matt Branco (Absegami) went 2 for 3 with a double and four runs scored in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 15-2 win over SUNY Canton. He hit an RBI double and singled in a 7-6 loss to SUNY Canton.
Dom Fiorentino (Ocean City) hit a triple, scored and drove in a run in Ursinus’ 7-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 10-9 loss to Gettysburg. He went 2 for 5 with a solo homer and three runs in an 11-8 win over Gettysburg.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) hit a two-run homer in Widener’s 12-6 loss to Rutgers-Camden. He had a single and a triple in a 7-2 win over Lebanon Valley.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out two, to get his first save of the season in William Paterson’s 15-11 win over New Jersey City. He pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings, striking out three, to get his second save in an 11-6 win over Rowan.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spiriti) tripled and drove in three runs in Mercer County’s 7-3 win over ASA Brooklyn. In a 19-6 win over Hartford, Boselli hit a solo home run, and Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) had two hits and two RBIs. In a 6-4 loss to Hartford, Boselli and McLaughlin each doubled. In an 11-0 win over Morris, Boselli singled, doubled and scored. McLaughlin had two hit, two runs and an RBI.
