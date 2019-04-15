Manhattan College freshman softball pitcher Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional H.S.) has turned into one of the Jaspers’ top pitchers.
Rising pitched well last week, highlighted by a six-inning no-hit outing in a 7-5 win over Rider. She walked two and struck out four. The Jaspers’ bullpen gave up four runs.
She also pitched 52/3 innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out five, and got no decision in Manhattan’s 6-0 loss to St. John’s. She allowed three runs in six innings in a 3-1 loss to Monmouth. She struck out nine.
In 26 appearances (14 starts), Rising is 5-8 with a 4.02 ERA. She had 66 strikeouts in 921/3 innings.
The left-hander holds Pinelands’ all-time records for strikeouts, including 243 during her senior season when she was a first-team Press All-Star. She also holds the team record for hits and helped lead the Wildcats to the 2017 South Jersey Group III title. She was also a standout in volleyball and basketball and a runner-up for the 2017-18 Press Athlete of the Year.
Faith Hegh (Mainland) had two hits in Alabama-Birmingham’s 2-0 loss to Southern Mississsippi. She doubled in a 4-0 loss to Southern Miss.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched 41/3 innings in relief, allowing a run and striking out three, and got no decision in Binghamton’s 6-3 loss to UMass Lowell.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Central Connecticut State’s 6-4 win over Massachusetts. She had a double in a 10-2 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
Haley Hulitt (Cumberland) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Drexel’s 13-8 loss to La Salle.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) allowed two runs, one earned, in a complete-game performance in Maryland-Baltimore County’s 2-1 loss to Stony Brook.
Cheyenne Meyer (Cedar Creek) went 2 for 3 with a run scored in Morehead State’s 12-6 loss to Eastern Illinois.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning of Rider’s 3-1 win over Saint Peter’s. She had two hits and a run in a 6-5 win over Saint Peter’s.
Kaila Smith (Millville) had two hits and an RBI in Wagner’s 7-5 loss to Saint Peter’s. She hit a solo homer in a 6-2 win over Saint Peter’s. She hit a two-run homer and scored another run in an 11-1 win over Robert Morris. She hit a three-run home run, her sixth homer of the season, in an 8-4 loss to Saint Francis.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in Bloomfield’s 15-3 win over Post.
Carly Testa (St. Joseph) hit a two-run homer in Caldwell’s 9-1 win over American International. She went 2 for 5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in a 17-11 loss to Wilmington. She had two hits in a 2-1 win over Wilmington.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) had a double and a run scored in Chestnut Hill’s 9-5 win over Holy Family. She went 3 for 3 with a triple, a run and an RBI in a 4-3 win over Holy Family. She had two hits in an 11-2 loss to Post.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) doubled in Florida Tech’s 5-2 win over Nova Southeastern. She hit an RBI single in a 4-1 win over Nova Southeastern.
Naomi Stas (Pinelands) had two hits and an RBI and was the winning pitcher in 7-6 victory over University of the Sciences. She struck out five in an eight-inning complete game. Stas also went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs in a 12-8 win over Felician.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) hit a grand slam and drove in another run in Nyack’s 10-7 win over Caldwell. She had two hits, a run and two RBIs in a 4-3 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) hit a double and a solo home run in Slippery Rock’s 5-1 loss to Point Park. She had a single, a run and an RBI in a 7-6 win over Gannon.
Marissa Varela (EHT) hit a double and scored in Alfred State’s 11-3 loss to Keuka.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Cabrini’s 6-1 win over Cedar Crest. She had two hits and a run in a 4-3 win over Cedar Crest.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) had two hits and three RBIs and pitched five shutout innings to get the win in Centenary’s 7-0 victory over Cairn.
Ella Glenn (EHT) hit a two-run double in Franklin & Marshall’s 4-0 win over Immaculata.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) had a double and a run in Immaculata’s 2-2 tie with Ursinus. She went 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 3-2 win over Neumann. She had a double and a run in a 6-1 loss to Neumann.
In Neumann’s 7-4 win over Eastern, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) went 4 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Kate Korte (EHT) hit a solo homer. In a 4-3 loss to Haverford, Korte had two hits. In an 8-7 loss to Neumann, Lagroteria had two hits and a run. In a 6-1 win over Immaculata, Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched a complete game, allowing a run and striking out four.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Penn State-Brandywine’s 10-1 win over Eastern. She had three hits and three runs in an 11-5 win over Eastern.
Samantha DeFrancisco (Cumberland) had a hit, a run and two RBIs in Rosemont’s 6-5 loss to Wilson. In a 5-4 win over Clarks Summit, DeFrancisco had a hit and a run, and Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) had a double and a run. In a 12-1 win over Clarks Summit, DeFrancisco had two hits and two runs.
Sam Morto (Mainland) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Rutgers-Newark’s 17-2 win over Baruch.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) had a hit, two runs and an RBI in Wesley’s 14-5 win over Eastern.
Men’s lacrosse
Three St. Augustine grads helped Delaware win a 13-7 game over Hofstra. Charlie Kitchen led with four goals and five assists. Dean DiSimone had three goals and an assist, and Joe Eisele added an assist.
Dylan Jinks (Southern) had four goals and two assists in Hartford’s 12-11 win over Dartmouth. He had an assist in a 14-12 win over Utah.
Nick DeCaprio (EHT) had an assist, four ground balls and eight caused turnovers in Michigan’s 17-7 loss to Penn State.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) scored twice in Coker’s 20-8 loss to Wingate. For Wingate, Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had two ground balls.
Randy Collins (Absegami) scored in Georgian Court’s 16-9 win over Wilmington. In a 26-6 win over Felician, Collins had two goals and an assist, Zachary Hermenau (Absegami) won 7 of 8 faceoffs and had two ground balls, and Luke Belluci (Holy Spirit) had an assist.
Brian Devinney (Cedar Creek) scored in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 15-6 loss to Rollins.
Ethan Kazmierski (St. Augustine) scored in Amherst’s 23-8 win over Connecticut. He had an assist in a 15-14 loss to Tufts.
In Eastern’s 8-7 win over King’s, Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 10 of 13 faceoffs and had four ground balls.
In FDU-Florham’s 10-7 loss to Misericordia, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had six ground balls and three caused turnovers. Michael Adragna (Southern) added three ground balls and a caused turnover. In a 9-6 loss to DeSales, Hay had four ground balls, and Adragna had six ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) had a goal and three assists in Kean’s 18-6 win over Centenary. He had two goals and an assist in a 23-4 win over Johnson & Wales.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored in Lebanon Valley’s 13-7 loss to Messiah.
Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) scored in Lynchburg’s 23-4 win over Virginia Wesleyan.
Nick DeOliveira (Lacey Township) won 7 of 13 faceoffs and had four ground balls in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s 12-9 win over Vassar College.
Aidan Baltz (St. Augustine) had nine ground balls and won 16 of 27 faceoffs in Ursinus’ 16-15 win over Franklin & Marshall.
Jack O’Connell (St. Augustine) had a goal and three caused turnovers in Wilkes’ 13-12 win over Delaware Valley.
