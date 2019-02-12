Mariah Hubbard had three top-three finishes for the host school at the Monmouth University Winter Collegiate Invitational women’s indoor track and field event held Friday and Saturday in West Long Branch.
The junior from Galloway Township won the triple jump with a winning leap of 12.2 meters. Her performance qualified her for the Eastern College Athletic Conference championships.
The 2016 Absegami High School grad was also third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.34 seconds) and the long jump (5.56).
Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was seventh in the 500 (1:24.18).
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was 12th in the long jump (5.8) for Purdue at the Clemson Tiger Paw.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) set a personal best in the mile (5:06.21) for Rider at the Fastrack National Invitational in State Island, New York.
Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) was 35th in the 3,000 (10:53.96) for Vanderbilt at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) was fifth in the 60 (7.69) for Rutgers at the Hemery Valentine’s Invitational in Boston. She was also 25th in the 200 (25.11).
The College of New Jersey also competed at the Hemery. Ally Zelinski (Ocean City) was 30th in the triple jump (10.20).
Ursinus competed at the Hemery as well. Meredith Steele (Ocean City) ran a season-best 2:38.18 in the 800.
Men’s indoor track
Robert Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 800 (1:54.73) for the hosts at the Bucknell Tune-Up.
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was ninth in the long jump (6.83) for Georgian Court at the East Coast Conference Indoor Conference Championship in State Island, New York. DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was seventh in the 400 (50.44).
Acrobatics and tumbling
Jenna Adams (Holy Spirit), who recently graduated from Quinnipiac, stayed on as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2019 season.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had seven points, three rebounds and three assists in Fordham’s 54-51 win over Saint Louis. She had eight points, five assists and two steals in a 64-53 win over George Mason.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 21 points and eight rebounds in Georgian Court’s 78-65 win over Chestnut Hill. She had five rebounds and four points in a 68-58 win over Nyack.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had four points and three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 81-62 win over Holy Family. She had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in a 55-50 win over Post.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had nine points, 14 rebounds and two assists in Albright’s 63-41 win over Hood. She had 15 points and three rebounds in a 74-47 loss to Messiah.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had six points and two rebounds in Alvernia’s 60-43 loss to Arcadia.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals in Cairn’s 57-55 win over Cedar Crest. She had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 84-64 loss to Rosemont.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Catholic’s 60-58 loss to Juniata. She had five points and four rebounds in a 61-55 win over Susquehanna.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 77-62 win over King’s College. She had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 94-64 win over FDU-Florham.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had four assists and three points in Emerson’s 89-84 win over Springfield. She had 12 points, three assists and three steals in a 67-65 win over Clark.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 28 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in Kean’s 79-72 win over Stockton. She scored 30 in a 73-64 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had seven points and two rebounds in Marywood’s 67-54 loss to Marymount.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in Rowan’s 74-53 win over William Paterson. She scored seven in a 46-42 loss to Rutgers-Newark.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had eight points and three rebounds in Widener’s 71-70 win over Stevenson.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 win over Limestone, Brennan Davis (Southern) had five digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 20 kills, six digs and two assists, and Collin Lockwood (Southern) added 10 digs. In a 3-1 loss to Mount Olive, Davis and Lockwood each had eight digs. Maxwell had 21 kills, five digs and two assists. In a 3-1 win over Saint Francis, Lockwood had 12 digs, Davis had five digs and Maxwell had 19 kills, seven digs and two assists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.