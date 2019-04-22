Stockton University men’s lacrosse faceoff specialist Matt Thermann earned his second straight Colonial States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week award Monday.
Thermann won 67.7 percent of his faceoffs and had a career-high 20 ground balls against Bryn Athyn on Saturday. On April 16, the sophomore won 14 faceoffs and had nine ground balls in an 18-14 victory over Messiah College.
Stockton finished the regular season 14-2 (5-0 CSAC). The Ospreys will be the No. 1 seed in the CSAC Tournament that starts Saturday.
Thermann transferred to Stockton this season after playing for the University of Scranton in 2018. This season, the 5-foot-10 Thermann is third in the CSAC with 6.13 ground balls per game. He is eighth in the conference in faceoff-win percentage (56.6).
Cumberland County College baseball: Donnie Stone hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the Dukes, the top-ranked team in Division III of the National Junior College Athletic Association, to a 4-3 victory over third-ranked Northampton (Pa.) on Saturday.
The Dukes improved to 33-1.
Stone, an Oakcrest High School graduate, drove in Dylan Scaranda (Absegami), who had doubled to start the inning. Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) made a sacrifice bunt to advance Scaranda to third and set up the winning run.
The Dukes’ JaQues Colon (Vineland) hit a two-out single in the ninth inning to score Tyler Knox to force extra innings. Jose Rodriguez (Vineland), the winning pitcher, went 11/3 innings to improve to 4-1.
Matt Spaeth, a freshman shortstop, also doubled and had an RBI.
The Dukes host Rowan College at Gloucester County at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Garden State Athletic Conference game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.