Longport residents Michael, right, and Billy McMenamin, cousins, will play for the Irish national men's lacrosse team in Netanya, Israel, from July 12-21. They posed on the Montgomery Ave. beach in Atlantic City on Friday, June 29, 2018.
You would be hard-pressed to find a family that takes as much pride in its heritage as the McMenamins of Longport.
“As I speak, I can look around my house and find four or five Irish flags and different motifs and symbols,” Billy McMenamin said over the phone.
He and cousin Michael McMenamin have the opportunity to put their pride on display in a way few can. They are American but also members of Ireland’s national men’s lacrosse team program.
“Honestly, this is one of the most incredible experiences I’ve had,” Billy said.
Billy, 20, and Michael, 25, both live in Longport. Billy is on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, and Michael is on Ventnor’s.
Both graduated from St. Augustine Prep and have experience at the NCAA Division I level. Billy wrapped up his sophomore year as a faceoff specialist at Fairfield University this year. Michael finished his NCAA career at Wagner in 2016. He played midfield with his younger brothers, twins William and Patrick.
Ireland is one of 50 nations that will compete at the Federation of International Lacrosse’s World Championships in Netanya, Israel, from July 12 to 21. Most of those nations also bring a developmental team. The McMenamins will play for Ireland in the developmental team tournament, called the Festival.
The 20-man squad is called the Eire team, which is a part of the Ireland Lacrosse National Development Team program.
Teams in the Festival tournament are guaranteed six games in group play. Their performance will determine whether they get to play up to more four more games in bracket play.
The McMenamins will leave Wednesday and spend about a week in Spain with their families before heading to Israel for the tournament.
“I’m not going to take this experience for granted,” Michael said.
Family heritage
Michael jokes that he and his twin brothers are “Irish triplets.”
“I was born, and within a year the twins were born. It’s always been an on-going joke about our culture,” said Michael, whose birthday is April 22. “They were born on St. Patrick’s Day.”
His father, Michael, and Billy’s father, William Jr., are also twins.
William McMenamin Sr., Michael and Billy’s late grandfather, met his wife, Bridget, in Philadelphia. Both were immigrants from Donegal, Ireland. Their children Michael, William Jr. and Mary were first-generation Irish-Americans.
Bridget traveled to America alone when she was 16. William Sr. served the U.S. in the Korean War. Bridget passed away when the cousins were young, and William Sr. died before Billy was born.
“(Our parents) grew up in an Irish house,” Billy said. “You’d think they were still living in Donegal.”
As second-generation Irish-Americans, they are eligible to play for the national team. Both plan to see dual citizenship someday.
“We’re all proud of our heritage,” Michael said. “To hear stories and all that stuff, we’re very proud people of where we came from. We can’t say anything better about our parents and how hard they work. I can’t even put into words about how proud I am to represent the Irish lacrosse organization.”
Michael’s younger brother William was the first to try out for the Irish national team. William initially made the 23-man main national team but is currently going through the New Jersey State Trooper Academy and had to pass up the opportunity.
William’s twin, Patrick, broke his foot and couldn’t try out.
“I find myself very lucky,” Michael said. “I’m the older brother, but I’m always taking notes and following the twins. They motivate me to be better.”
The McMenamins have gotten a ton of support from their parents and siblings, which includes Billy’s younger sister, Bridget. On Friday, the family was set to hold a fundraiser at the Irish Pub in Atlantic City to help pay for the travel costs.
“Even people who may barely know me or Mike are excited for us,” Billy said. “It’s been a really incredible experience. It’s something that shouldn’t go unstated, and we’re so fortunate with the opportunity we have.”
