Michael Illick (Middle Township H.S.) picked up three wins for the Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham swim team over the weekend.
In a 107-58 win over Lebanon Valley, the junior won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.93) and the 200 individual medley (2:37.31). He also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:07.19).
Joining Illick on the winning relay was sophomore Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional). Atkins also was second in the 100 butterfly (1:09.78) and second in the 400 free (4:49.02).
Joey Rogers (Mainland Regional) swam on Lehigh’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:07.16) in a 203.5-96.5 loss to Army West Point. He also tied for second in the 100 free (47.43).
Justin Liu (Mainland) and Brandon McKenzie (Brigantine resident) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 400 medley relay in a 157-85 win over Coast Guard. The relay set Roland Pool record in New London, Connecticut, in 3:27.31.
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) won the 200 backstroke (1:50.20) for Yale in a 191-97 win over Seton Hall.
Women’s swimming
Aly Chain (Ocean City) won the 100 butterfly (1:00.73) in Iona’s tri-meet against Stony Brook (won 174-113) and Adelphi (won 217-42). She was also on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:52.23) and fifth in the 50 free (25.59).
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) won the 1,650 freestyle (16:22.95) for Tennessee in a 178-122 loss to Virginia.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) was second in the 200 backstroke (2:26.55) and 200 IM (2:23.74) for Cabrini in a 187-75 loss to Widener.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 3-meter dive (178.13 points) for William Paterson in a 97-69 win over Brooklyn. She won the 1- and 3-meter dives in a 97-52 win over Lehman.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists in American’s 71-63 win over Navy. He had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a 55-54 loss to Bucknell.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had four points and two rebounds in Bowling Green’s 82-63 win over Ohio. He had three points, two steals and a rebound in a 97-87 win over Central Michigan, helping the Falcons win their seventh straight and improve to 11-5.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had two points and three rebounds in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 79-39 loss to Howard. He had 13 points and four rebounds in a 61-48 loss to North Carolina Central.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 10 points and 12 rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 73-47 win over Saint Joseph’s. He had 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 71-64 win over Fordham. The 6-foot-10 freshman from Pleasantville has three double-doubles this season.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) scored 13 in Chestnut Hill’s 85-68 loss to Jefferson. He had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 98-64 loss to Bloomfield.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 24 points and seven rebounds in Pace’s 81-78 loss to Southern New Hampshire.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the University of the Sciences’ 84-78 win over Georgian Court. He had seven points, six rebounds and three assists in an 86-67 loss to Felician.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored four in Bryn Athyn’s 103-91 loss to Cairn.
Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored five in Cabrini’s 78-74 loss to Marywood. He scored eight in a 96-86 win over Wesley.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 15 points, three assists and three steals in Centenary’s 84-74 win over Rosemont.
In Drew’s 88-84 win over Susquehanna, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added three points. In an 85-50 win over Goucher, Aldrich had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Gallagher had five points, five assists and two rebounds.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had eight points, five assists and four rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 71-58 win over Goucher. He had two points, five assists and five rebounds in an 84-70 loss to Susquehanna.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Moravian’s 79-37 win over Juniata.
In Rowan’s 98-70 win over Kean, Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points and three rebounds. Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had five points. In a 76-71 win over Rutgers-Newark, Hevalow had two points and two rebounds.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 14 points and seven rebounds in Rutgers-Camden’s 86-65 loss to Montclair State. He had two points, three rebounds and three assists in an 81-57 loss to New Jersey City.
In Widener’s 95-75 loss to Middlebury, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) scored 21, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) added five. In a 101-71 loss to Stevenson, Holden scored 15, and Laverty added seven points and three rebounds.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had 14 points and two rebounds in Fordham’s 60-48 win over Richmond. She had two points and four assists in a 56-53 win over Saint Louis.
Holden, a senior, is 13 points away from 1,000 in her collegiate career. The Rams play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Virginia Commonwealth in a game that will be available on ESPN-Plus.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) scored 17 in Georgian Court’s 79-58 loss to the University of the Sciences. She had 13 points and nine rebounds in a 91-70 win over Dominican.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 points and four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 77-72 win over Caldwell.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had four points and two rebounds in Jefferson’s 91-50 win over Nyack. She had seven points in a 77-54 win over Post.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had seven points and six rebounds in Albright’s 48-42 win over Hood.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal in Cairn’s 57-54 overtime win over Wesley. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-48 loss to Keystone and eight points and three rebounds in a 73-64 win over Bryn Athyn.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had eight points and six rebounds in Catholic’s 64-40 win over Juniata. He had nine points, five rebounds and three steals in a 53-36 loss to Scranton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points and five rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 76-41 loss to Misericordia. She had four points and four rebounds in an 88-63 loss to DeSales.
Ashely Toner (Barnegat) scored three in Emerson’s 73-56 loss to Babson. She had 13 points and two rebounds in a 54-43 loss to MIT. She had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 79-36 win over Mount Holyoke.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points and five rebounds in Kean’s 71-58 loss to Rowan. She had 19 points and three rebounds in a 68-58 win over The College of New Jersey.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had eight points and three rebounds in Marywood’s 75-45 loss to Cabrini.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and three rebounds in Rowan’s 71-58 win over Kean. Rulon had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 67-60 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had five points and three rebounds in Widener’s 81-74 loss to Stevenson.
Women’s soccer
Rowan’s Shelby Money (Vineland) was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America third team and the Scholar All-America second team.
She was honored Saturday in Chicago. During her senior season, she had an 85.9 save percentage for the Profs (13-4-2). She ended her career with a 50-10-7 record, 87.0 save percentage, 0.47 goals-against average and 36 shutouts.
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) won a 15-5 major decision at 184 pounds for Brown in a 39-3 win over Davidson. He earned two more wins, a 14-5 major decision in a 29-10 loss to North Carolina State and a 16-7 major decision in a 24-15 win over Duke.
Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) scored a 9-6 decision at 197 for Rochester Institute of Technology in an 18-17 win over Roger Williams.
Ursinus competed at the Abele Invitational in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 17-1 technical fall and scored a pin to reach the semifinals, but fell out of the tournament with an injury. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) went 2-2 on the day, earning a pair of first-period pins.
Wilkes competed at the Budd Whitehill Duals in Williamspoirt, Pennsylvania. Nicholas Racanelli (Southern) went 5-0 at 165 over the two-day competition in which the team went 4-1. He won a 5-2 decision in a 20-17 loss to Springfield, a pin in 2:06 in a 31-16 win over Ohio Northern, and a 3-1 decision in a 24-12 win over Washington & Lee on the first day. On the second day, he scored a pin at 5:52 in a 22-20 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and a decision in a 34-6 win over Oswego State. Also against Oswego, Cody Dix (EHT) won a 7-6 decision at 149, and Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) picked up a pin (4:24) at 197.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Campbellsville, Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 19 kills and nine digs. Brennan Davis (Southern) had eight digs and two kills, and Collin Lockwood (Southern) added seven digs. In a 3-1 loss to Lincoln Memorial, Maxwell had 15 kills and five digs. Davis had five digs, and Lockwood had six.
Women’s indoor track
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) was third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.36 seconds) for Monmouth at the Angry Birds Invitational in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She also won the triple jump (37 feet, 5 inches).
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) tied for second in the high jump (1.60 meters) for Rider at the Saint Thomas Aquinas College Spartan Invitational.
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) made her Rutgers debut, taking second in the 60 hurdles (7.78) at the TCNJ Lions Invitational. She also was fifth in the 200 (25.54). Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was seventh in the 800 (2:27.51).
Men’s indoor track
Bucknell competed at the Nittany Lion Challenge at Penn State. Twins Alex and Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on the fourth-place 4x400-meter relay (3:19.53). Alex was also fifth in the 400 (49.23).
Eric Barnes (EHT) finished seventh in the 800 (1:58.43) for Rutgers at the TCNJ Lions Invitational.
Women’s gymnastics
Brown’s Erin Howell (EHT) recorded a 9.450 on the bars in a 192.400-186.900 loss to Alaska Anchorage. She registered a 9.500 on the bars in a 191.025-188.900 loss to Alaska Anchorage.
