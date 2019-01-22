University of the Sciences senior men’s basketball player Tanner Kerr has established himself as one of the top rebounders in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference this season.
The 2015 Middle Township graduate from Avalon is averaging 8.3 re-bounds in 17 games this season for the Devils (5-12), fourth best in the CACC. He also is having a career-year in scoring for the NCAA Division II team, averaging 10.7 points.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward put up his best rebounding performance of the season last week, grabbing a career-high 19 to go with five points in an 89-87 overtime loss to Wilmington. He also had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in a 91-77 loss to Post.
Kerr is the son of former Philadelphia Flyers star Tim Kerr. His older brothers, Wes and Garrett, played at USciences, too. Garrett is the school’s all-time leading rebounder (1,391) and scorer (2,434 points) and plays professionally overseas.
Tanner Kerr was a first-team Press All-Star goalie in soccer his senior season, helping Middle Township win the South Jersey Group II championship. He also was a South Jersey doubles champion in tennis in high school.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists in American’s 83-76 loss to Lehigh. He had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in an 84-79 loss to Lafayette.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points and four rebounds in Bowling Green’s 79-48 win over Western Michigan.
Raymond Beathea Jr. (Atlantic City) had three points and two rebounds in Howard’s 71-67 win over South Carolina State.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and four rebounds in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 67-58 loss to North Carolina A&T. He had 13 points and four rebounds in a 60-58 overtime win over Florida A&M.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had five points and three points in St. Bonaventure’s 75-63 loss to Rhode Island. He had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks in an 89-86 loss to Dayton.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had five points and two rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 73-71 loss to Millersville.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Chestnut Hill’s 90-77 loss to Holy Family.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) scored 19 and had 10 rebounds in Pace’s 86-78 loss to Franklin Pierce. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 71-68 win over Assumption.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored five in Bryn Athyn’s 101-71 loss to Wilson.
In Cabrini’s 97-83 win over Immaculata, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored 10. His brother Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) added six points, four rebounds and three assists, and Pat Costa (Hammonton) scored two. In a 95-80 win over Neumann, Trey Smith had eight points, three assists and two rebounds, and Costa added two points.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) grabbed three rebounds and added six assists in Centenary’s 95-69 win over Bryn Athyn. He had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 71-64 win over Keystone.
In Drew’s 79-75 win over Moravian, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 14 points and four rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added four points and two rebounds. For Moravian, C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Eric Ray (Southern) had three points and three rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 96-53 loss to Wilkes.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had five points, four assists and two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 85-59 win over Wesley.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points and four rebounds in Rowan’s 105-76 win over Rutgers-Camden. He had three points and two rebounds in an 84-80 win over New Jersey City.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had five points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in Rutgers-Camden’s 105-76 loss to Rowan. He had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in an 80-55 loss to William Paterson.
In Widener’s 73-66 loss to Arcadia, Conor Laverty (Ocean City) scored 23, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May) added five points and six assists.
Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) won a 5-2 decision at 184 pounds for Brown in a 32-6 loss to Army. He picked up two more wins at a tri-meet, starting with a 24-9 technical fall victory in a 21-18 win over Franklin & Marshall. He also won a 3-1 decision in a 20-18 win over Bucknell.
Christopher Crane (Southern) won two bouts for Kutztown, which hosted the Kutztown Duals. He won a 5-4 decision at 133 in a 34-1 win over UNC Pembroke and won by forfeit in a 40-3 win over Minot State.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern) won a 9-2 decision at 125 for Castleton in a 50-6 win over SUNY-Sullivan.
Men’s volleyball
Belmont Abbey’s Liam Maxwell (Southern) was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week on Jan. 14.
Women’s indoor track and field
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (7.79 seconds) for Rutgers at the UPenn 8-Team Select.
Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) was 55th in the mile (5 minutes, 32.39 seconds) for Vanderbilt at the Vanderbilt Indoor.
Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Rowan’s eight-place 4x400 relay (4:10.83) at the NYC Gotham Cup.
Meredith Steele (Ocean City) ran on Ursinus’ third-place medley relay team (13:37.46) at the Collegeville Classic in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
Men’s indoor track and field
Alex Dessoye (EHT) was third in the 200 (22.56) for Bucknell at the Gulden Invitational the Bison hosted.
His twin, Robert Dessoye (EHT), won the 800 (1:57.3) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:26.78).
Charles Wolef-Fields (Wildwood Catholic) was second in the 60 hurdlers (6.94) for Georgian Court at the Youngstown State College Invitational in Ohio. Dashawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:24.74) and broke the school record in the 400 (50.49). Devin Martin (St. Joseph) was third in the triple jump (13.62 meters), and Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was fourth in the long jump (6.74 meters).
