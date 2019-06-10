The College of William & Mary senior David Hicks was named recently to the Colonial Athletic Association golf second team.
Hicks, a 2015 Middle Township High School graduate from Cape May Court House, led the Tribe in scoring average (72.93 strokes per round), the fifth best season in program history.
He played 10 rounds at or below par, recording one top-five and three top-10 finishes.
He finished his career with the best scoring average in program history (73.19) and played in the second most rounds (108).
His 2,186 wins is seventh all time, and he finished with one medalist honor, five top-fives and 10 top-10s.
He graduated magna cum laude with a degree in government and finance, a distinction given to the second- highest GPA in a graduating class.
Men’s track
Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) placed 21st in the javelin at the NCAA Division I nationals in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. His throw of 209 feet, 7 inches, earned him national All-American honorable mention honors.
Baseball
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine Prep) earned the win for Duke in a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M to win the Morgantown Regional of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.
He pitched 42/3 innings, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk, striking out three.
The Blue Devils advanced to a Super Regional best-of-three series with Vanderbilt, losing the third game 13-2 on Sunday.
Duke went 35-27 this season.
