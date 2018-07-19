Temple running back Ryquell Armstead, a 2015 graduate of Millville High School, has been named a preseason candidate for the 2018 Doak Walker Award.
The Doak Walker Award is given to the nations top running back each season.
In 2017, Armstead rushed for 604 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Armstead is climbing up the Temple all-time rushing leaderboard, with 1,714 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in his career. He's on pace to become the ninth Owl to rush for more than 2,000 yards and could set the program record for most career rushing touchdowns.
