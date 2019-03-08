ATLANTIC CITY - When former Millville High School and Princeton University football standout Bob Surace told his parents he wanted to go into coaching after graduating from Princeton in 1990, his mother and father had vastly different reactions.
Tony Surace, who was Millville High School's football coach for 25 years and baseball coach for 20, was elated.
Barbara Surace was upset.
"Oh my gosh, I was in tears," Barbara recounted with a smile Friday. "I wanted him to go to law school. But he wanted to be a coach."
Bob Surace's decision to follow his father to the sidelines paid off in a big way this season. The 50-year-old guided his college alma mater to the Ivy League championship - Princeton's third in the six seasons - and a 10-0 record.
It was the Tigers' first undefeated season in 54 years, since coach Richard Colman led the Panthers to a 9-0 mark in 1964.
As a result, Bob Surace received the Maxwell Football Club's Andy Talley Tri-State Coach of the Year Friday at its 82nd annual banquet at Tropicana Atlantic City.
"This means a lot to me," he said. "When you grow up in South Jersey, you know this is a tremendous honor. This is the Oscars for football and to be a part of it is very exciting."
Bob Surace and his younger brother Brian, the head football coach at Farleigh Dickinson University, grew up watching their dad coach Millville High and later played for him.
Bob Surace, who graduated from Millville in 1986, was a standout center and linebacker for the Thunderbolts and was also an All-Ivy League center at Princeton.
While home for Christmas break in 1989, he told his parents he wanted to continue his involvement with football as a coach.
"His mom wasn't exactly thrilled about it," Tony Surace said with a laugh. "She wanted him to use his Ivy League education to become a doctor or lawyer. I was excited for him because he wanted to follow his passion."
Bob Surace's coaching career began with stints as an assistant coach at Springfield College in 1990 and also featured stops at Maine Maritime Academy (1993), the Shreveport Pirates of the Canadian Football League (1994-95), and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (1995-96) before he landed his first head coaching job at Division III Western Connecticut State in 1996.
Next came a nine-year tenure in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.
When Princeton was looking for a new head coach in 2010, however, Surace applied.
"I absolutely loved the job I had with the Bengals, but Princeton was the one place I've always wanted to be," Surace said in an earlier interview with The Press. "It's always been a part of me and I always said that if the opportunity ever came up to coach there that I would pursue it. I've always regarded the Princeton job as my dream job."
He got off to a nightmarish start, going 1-9 in 2010 and 2011.
The Tigers improved to 5-5 in 2012, then won a share of the Ivy League title in 2013 and 2016 leading up to this year's outstanding season. Behind quarterback John Lovett, who was also honored by the Maxwell Club Friday as the Brian Westbrook Tri-State Player of the Year, they scored an Ivy League-record 410 points.
Barbara Surace shed a few tears again on Friday.
But this time they were tears of joy.
"I'm just so proud of him," she said. "It all worked out for the best."
Notes: Surace and Lovett were among a list of honorees from high school, college and the NFL levels. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former Eagles and current Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were also among the award winners.
